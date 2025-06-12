Open Extended Reactions

Former United States international midfielder Michael Bradley has been hired as head coach of New York Red Bulls II, making it the first managerial role in his nascent coaching career.

Bradley, 37, previously served on the staff of Norwegian side Stabaek from October of 2023 to September of 2024 under his father Bob Bradley. More recently, he worked as a "guest coach" with the Canada men's national team under Jesse Marsch during the June international window.

The move also amounts to a homecoming of sorts for Michael Bradley, given that he broke into the professional ranks in 2004 as a player with the MetroStars, the forerunner of the New York Red Bulls.

"I couldn't be more excited to come back to where my professional playing career began," said Bradley. "This is a dream opportunity as a young coach. I'm looking forward to working everyday with this talented group of players, and I'll give everything to help them take the next step in their careers.

"I'm thankful to the club for the opportunity and can't wait to get started."

Michael Bradley ended his playing career with Toronto FC in 2023. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Bradley is among the more decorated players in USMNT history, earning 151 caps, good for third on the program's all-time list.

He scored 17 goals at international level and was part of the squads at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He was also part of two Gold Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2017. Bradley was named U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2015.

At club level, in addition to his time with the MetroStars, Bradley played for SC Heerenveen, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Aston Villa, Chievo Verona, AS Roma and Toronto FC. While with Toronto, Bradley was part of the side that won a domestic treble in 2017.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the club," said New York Red Bulls sporting director Julian de Guzman. "He had an incredible playing career and is one of the greatest American soccer players ever.

"We see him as a promising coaching talent and look forward to supporting his development as he transitions to a career behind the touchline."

Bradley's first match in charge will be on June 21 at Truist Point Stadium against Carolina Core FC in MLS Next Pro.