Concacaf, soccer's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, said on Wednesday it was in "close and ongoing communication" with local officials as protests in Los Angeles continue, raising concerns ahead of the Gold Cup's opening match at SoFi Stadium.

The tournament begins on Saturday with Mexico facing the Dominican Republic, but tensions remain high across parts of the city following a series of immigration raids that sparked widespread demonstrations.

"The safety and well-being of all participants, fans, and stakeholders is the Confederation's highest priority," Concacaf said in a statement.

"We will continue to actively monitor developments as we work toward delivering a world-class tournament that highlights the best of our sport in a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable environment for all, starting with the opening match on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles."

Mexico decided on Tuesday to switch hotels from downtown L.A. to Long Beach due to safety concerns surrounding the clashes between ICE and community protests in the city's center.

Los Angeles is also preparing to host matches for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, with Paris Saint-Germain taking on Atlético Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday.

When asked if the games in L.A. and the current travel ban imposed by the Trump administration or the ongoing ICE raids across the country would affect the attendance of the Club World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday he was not concerned.

"No, I don't have any concerns about anything in the sense that we are very attentive to any security question of course," Infantino said. "The most important for us is to guarantee security for all fans who come to the games and this is our priority and the priority of all the authorities who are here.

"We want everyone who comes to the games to pass a good moment. Nobody should think that they can come to a game and create problems. This will not happen obviously here as anywhere else in the world unfortunately. We have seen in the past instances of violence in matches, but I'm sure that here it will be a great great celebration."

Information from Reuters was used in this story.