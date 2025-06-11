Open Extended Reactions

United States midfielder Sam Coffey signed a contract extension with the Portland Thorns last year to tie her to the NWSL club through the 2027 season, sources told ESPN.

Coffey, 26, signed the contract extension in March 2024, but at the time both the player and the Thorns opted not to announce it.

Coffey's previous deal, one that she signed in November of 2022, was set to expire at the end of this season. The Thorns captain is under contract with Portland through the 2027 campaign, a year that includes the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The New York City native is in her fourth season with the Thorns, and in that time has become a mainstay for both club and country.

She has made 93 league and cup appearances with the Thorns, scoring four goals. She was also part of the Portland side that claimed the 2022 NWSL Championship. Coffey was also named to the NWSL Best XI in 2022 and 2023. She was a finalist for the NWSL Rookie of the Year award, losing out to international teammate Naomi Girma.

At international level, Coffey has emerged as a force in the center of the U.S. midfield, as well as a leader. She has made 34 appearances with the USWNT and scored two goals, the most recent of which came a 3-0 win over China on May 31. She also played a vital role in the Americans' run to the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games, playing in every match but one when she was suspended for yellow card accumulation.