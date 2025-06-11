Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool continue chase for Isak

Tijjani Reijnders speaks for the first time on what he wants to learn from Manchester City after big Premier League move. (1:01)

Liverpool aren't ruling out a move for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, Bayern Munich are talking to Nico Williams' management, and both clubs are eyeing moves for Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Liverpool are refusing to rule out a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but will back out if the Magpies insist on a valuation set at around £150m, reports The Sun. The outlet also states that Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola is seen as an alternative due to the 22-year-old's future at Les Parisiens coming into doubt, with his place in Luis Enrique's front three no longer secure. The Reds will look to offload Darwin Núñez to raise funds and will consider offers for Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota.

- Talks have been held between Bayern Munich and the representatives of Athletic Club star Nico Williams, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. The 22-year-old has informed Bayern that he wants to join them and is demanding a gross salary of around €20 million, while his release clause is set at around €60m to €65m. The Bavarians are also looking at PSG's Barcola, but there is a feeling within the club that a transfer will be difficult to complete.

- AC Milan left back Theo Hernández is keen to return to Atlético Madrid after turning down a move to the Saudi Pro League, reports MARCA, which states that a deal wouldn't be much more than €20m. The 27-year-old re-joining the club is a possibility despite ill feelings about him moving to Real Madrid before he had made a senior appearance for Los Colchoneros, with sporting director Carlos Bucero backing a deal.

- Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are all monitoring developments in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's situation after Chelsea turned down the option to permanently sign him, reports The Sun. Villa are keen on a loan, but the Red Devils want to bring in funds for the 25-year-old, while the latter pair see him as a strong option to help them compete in the UEFA Champions League.

- Barcelona will look to replace Gerard Martín with Bayer Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo if the left back leaves amid Premier League interest from the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth, reports Diario Sport. Grimaldo has a clause that would allow him to move to Spain for around €15m, while AS Monaco's Caio Henrique is seen as an alternative and has a similar valuation.