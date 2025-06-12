Tijjani Reijnders speaks for the first time on what he wants to learn from Manchester City after big Premier League move. (1:01)

Arsenal have moved ahead in the race for Viktor Gyökeres by holding firm talks with the striker's agent on Wednesday, while Liverpool are set to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Viktor Gyökeres initially made his name in England with Coventry City. Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal met with the agent of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres on Wednesday and are now favorites to get a deal done, according to Record. The Sweden international is reported to be frustrated that Sporting are not honoring a gentleman's agreement that he can move for €60 million, plus €10m in add-ons. Instead, the Portuguese club have been quoting interested parties, such as the Gunners and Manchester United, a transfer fee of €80m. Sporting president Frederico Varandas has denied there was any agreement, only that he would not insist the €100m release clause is met. Now Arsenal have met with Hasan Çetinkaya, Gyökeres' representative, which Record says marks "a new phase in the contacts" that "should result in the presentation of a formal proposal" to Sporting. The report adds that Arsenal are at the front of the queue, though Man United have held talks; Juventus are outsiders in the chase.

- Liverpool have decided that PSG's Bradley Barcola is their next transfer target once they get a deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz over the line, reports The Sun. The 22-year-old's future at Les Parisiens is in doubt, even though he scored 10 goals and provided 14 assists in Ligue 1 in the 2024-25 season. Also, the report says that Liverpool are refusing to rule out a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but a valuation set at around £150m would end their interest. The Reds will look to offload Darwin Núñez to raise funds and will consider offers for Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota. TalkSPORT reports that Núñez is wanted by Al Hilal.

- Talks have been held between Bayern Munich and the representatives of Athletic Club star Nico Williams, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. The 22-year-old has informed Bayern that he wants to join them and is demanding a gross salary of around €20, while his release clause is set at around €60m to €65m. The Bavarians are also looking at PSG's Barcola, but there is a feeling that a transfer will be difficult to complete. However, Marca reports that Athletic plan to offer Williams a bumper new contract in the hope he stays.

- Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are all monitoring developments around Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho after Chelsea cancelled their option to sign him permanently, reports The Sun. Villa are keen on a loan, but the Red Devils want to bring in funds for the 25-year-old; the latter pair see him as a strong option to help them compete in the Champions League.

- Barcelona will look to replace Gerard Martín with Bayer Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo if the left-back leaves, amid Premier League interest from the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, reports Diario Sport. Grimaldo has a clause that would allow him to move to Spain for around €15m, while AS Monaco's Caio Henrique is seen as an alternative and has a similar valuation.

OTHER RUMORS

- Everton and Newcastle United are the frontrunners to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish after he was left out of the squad for the Club World Cup. (Football Insider)

- Franco Mastantuono has already signed his contract at Real Madrid and will arrive on Aug. 15, having turned 18. Mastantuono flew with River Plate to the United States early on Thursday, after being named in their squad for the Club World Cup. (Diario AS)

- Rodrygo has looked committed in this week's first training sessions with new coach Xabi Alonso, despite reports linking the forward with a move away from Real Madrid this summer. Rodrygo posted photos from training with the word "happy" on social media on Tuesday. (Marca)

- AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández is keen to return to Atlético Madrid after turning down a move to the Saudi Pro League, and the deal wouldn't cost much more than €20m. (Marca)

- Napoli are closing in on the signing of USMNT star Yunus Musah from AC Milan. The midfielder is expected to join the Serie A champions in a €25m transfer. Musah, 22, made 40 appearances for the Rossoneri in the 2024-25 season. (Calciomercato)

- AC Milan are closely monitoring Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui as a potential candidate to strengthen their attack. The Italy international, who has a contract until June 2028, scored 25 goals and delivered eight assists in 36 league games in 2024-25. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Leeds United are one of a host of clubs linked with Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who is set to leave this summer. Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, Brentford, Fiorentina, Juventus and Wolves are also considering an offer. (TEAMtalk)