Open Extended Reactions

Marseille have reached an agreement in principle to sign England midfielder Angel Gomes, the Ligue 1 club announced Wednesday.

Gomes had previously revealed that he would leave Lille when his contract expires this summer.

The 24 year-old impressed when earning his first England caps under interim head coach Lee Carsley last year but has yet to feature under current boss Thomas Tuchel.

Angel Gomes' performances for Lille earns him his first caps for England. ANP via Getty Images

"After four unforgettable years at LOSC Lille, it's time for me to say goodbye," Gomes said in a post on Instagram last month.

Gomes joined Lille after being released by Manchester United in the summer of 2020. Despite spending the first year of his five-year Lille contract at Portuguese club Boavista, the move to Ligue 1 served to kickstart his career after he struggled for first-team minutes at Old Trafford.