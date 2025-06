How to watch the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup in Australia and NZ

Jeff Carlisle and Ryan O'Hanlon look ahead to the Gold Cup for the USMNT. (1:49)

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup begins this weekend, with the likes of the United States, Mexico and Canada all competing to be crowned champions of North America.

Audiences in Australia and New Zealand will be able to catch every game live on ESPN and Disney+.

See below for every kick-off time and channel.

All times listed are AEST.

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, June 15

12.10 p.m.: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic | Disney+

Monday, June 16

8 a.m.: United States vs. Trinidad & Tobago | ESPN/Disney+

10 a.m.: Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia | ESPN/Disney+

1 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Suriname | ESPN/Disney+

Tuesday, June 17

9 a.m.: Panama vs. Guadeloupe | ESPN2/Disney+

12 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Guatemala | Disney+

Wednesday, June 18

10.10 a.m.: Curacao vs. El Salvador | Disney+

12.30 p.m.: Canada vs. Honduras | ESPN/Disney+

Thursday, June 19

9 a.m.: Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic | ESPN/Disney+

12 p.m.: Suriname vs. Mexico | ESPN/Disney+

Friday, June 20

8.40 a.m.: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Haiti | ESPN2/Disney+

11.10 a.m.: Saudi Arabia vs. USA | ESPN2/Disney+

Saturday, June 21

9.40 a.m.: Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe | Disney+

12 p.m.: Guatemala vs. Panama | ESPN2/Disney+

Sunday, June 22

9 a.m.: Curacao vs. Canada | ESPN2/Disney+

12 p.m.: Honduras vs. El Salvador | ESPN2/Disney+

Monday, June 23

9 a.m.: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad & Tobago | Disney+

9 a.m.: United States vs. Haiti | Disney+

12 p.m.: Mexico vs. Costa Rica | ESPN2/Disney+

12 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Suriname | Disney+

Wednesday, June 25

9 a.m.: Panama vs. Jamaica | ESPN2/Disney+

9 a.m.: Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala | Disney+

12 p.m.: Canada vs. El Salvador | ESPN2/Disney+

12 p.m.: Honduras vs. Curacao | Disney+

QUARTERFINALS

Sunday, June 29

QF1, 9.10 a.m.: Group D winners vs. Group A runners-up | ESPN2/Disney+

QF2, 12.10 p.m.: Group A winners vs. Group D runners-up | ESPN/Disney+

Monday, June 30

QF3, 6 a.m.: Group C winners vs. Group B runners-up | ESPN/Disney+

QF4, 9 a.m.: Group B winners vs. Group C runners-up | ESPN/Disney+

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, July 3

SF1, 9 a.m.: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner | ESPN2/Disney+

SF2, 12 p.m.: Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner | ESPN2/Disney+

FINAL

Monday, July 7

9 a.m.: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner | ESPN2/Disney+