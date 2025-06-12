Manchester United pay homage to Old Trafford with 2025-26 home kit

Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Fernandes and Co. model the new kit. Manchester United

With a fresh start comes a fresh kit for Manchester United, who have been quick to reveal their new home strip for the 2025-26 season.

After suffering a disastrous campaign last time out, that included the club's worst-ever Premier League finish (15th) -- so bad that coach Ruben Amorim felt the need to publicly apologise on the pitch after the final home game -- coupled with a galling defeat to fellow stragglers Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League, United have sought to draw a line under 2024-25 and move on.

As such, United have unveiled their new home kit with the main source of inspiration being their Old Trafford stadium, which has played host to all of the club's various ups and downs since 1910. With the venerable ground set to be replaced by a shiny new 100,000-capacity venue, it could well be that United are saying their goodbyes to the Theatre of Dreams in the same fell swoop

The shirt is fairly straightforward and traditional with a solid red base and minimal black-and-white trim. The patterns in the fabric on the torso and sleeves are oddly inspired by the quiet, eerie majesty of Old Trafford on non-match days, with circular dots and tonal stripes supposedly reflecting the shape of the pitch markings, the dugouts and the stands.

The full V-neck returns for the first time since 2018-19 and the final nod to Old Trafford can be found on the reverse, with "Theatre of Dreams" printed in white script across the back of the collar.

Sadly, the 2025-26 jersey is not a patch on United's finest kit-based salute to their home turf and pales in comparison to the club's rather excellent 1994-96 home shirt by Umbro, which featured a full, isometric image of Old Trafford infused into the material.

Still, it's certainly smart enough to cut the mustard. Whether the first-team under Amorim will fare any better while wearing it next season remains to be seen.