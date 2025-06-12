Open Extended Reactions

FIFPRO, the global footballers' union, has called for the introduction of 12 safeguards for player wellbeing, including a mandatory four-week break, following a scientific study involving 70 medical and performance experts ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts in the United States on Sunday.

According to FIFPRO, the Delphi Study, which uses a systematic approach to analyse independent opinions, represents the most extensive expert consensus to date on safeguards against excessive workload in professional football, with over 75% agreement required amongst the participants to establish each recommendation.

And among the recommendations, the study has called for a full month-long off-season break, mandatory mid-season breaks, a minimum four-week re-training period following off-season breaks and specific workload limits for academy players under the age of 18.

The study has been published ahead of the Club World Cup, which will run until the final in New Jersey on July 13, leaving many high-profile players facing reduced summer breaks and preparation time for the 2025-26 season, which will culminate with a 48-team FIFA Men's World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The already-packed football calendar has seen the addition of the Club World Cup. Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"This study presents safety standards based on the considered and independent opinions of medical and performance experts working in professional football who understand the mental and physical strain placed on players," Prof. Dr. Vincent Gouttebarge, FIFPRO Medical Director, said. "If we can all agree that health comes first, then we should take steps to implement these safeguards."

FIFPRO and the players' unions of England and France filed a lawsuit against FIFA, football's governing body, with the European Union in June 2024 alleging that it had abused its dominant position and violated European competition by expanding its fixture calendar with the expansion of the FIFA World Cup and introduction of the Club World Cup.

The lawsuit is ongoing. But with leading players facing increased workloads for club and country, FIFPRO want "minimum standards" laid down to protect their members.

"Decoding the human body, performance, and sport-related injuries will be a lifelong scientific exercise for all of us," Dr. Darren Burgess, Chair of the FIFPRO High-Performance Advisory Network, said.

"However, the results of this study show that there are certain minimum standards such as adequate rest between matches, and proper off-season breaks, that are common sense, aligned with scientific evidence and, above all, required by global occupational health and safety standards."

73% of the experts who participated in the Delphi Studyare employed by football clubs, with 27% working for national teams. Most of the group have worked in professional men's football for more than a decade, and some have over 20 years of experience.