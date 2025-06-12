Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens question whether Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are suitable signings for Manchester United's rebuild. (2:01)

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Rasmus Højlund's future, sources have told ESPN, with all options on the table ahead of the summer transfer window.

The striker's long-term prospects at Old Trafford have been damaged by a difficult second season at the club in which the 22-year-old scored just four Premier League goals.

United remain in the market for another centre forward despite missing out on Liam Delap -- who has joined Chelsea -- and they are continuing to monitor Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres among others.

Sources have told ESPN that Højlund's representatives had conversations with United chiefs last week about their plans for the Denmark international.

They have fielded calls from a number of clubs -- including Inter Milan -- who have asked to be kept informed about developments.

United, according to sources, are not ruling anything out, including keeping Højlund as part of the squad or sanctioning a season-long loan.

Speaking during international duty with Denmark, Højlund said he expects to stay.

"I have a contract [until 2028], so I expect to play for Manchester United [next season]," he said.

'I'm looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I'm fully dedicated to the project that's underway.

"I know I can't get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United.

"I expect to play there, so I'm just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season."

Rasmus Højlund had a difficult second season at Manchester United. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Højlund's future will depend heavily on whether another striker arrives before next season.

Ruben Amorim also has Joshua Zirkzee and youngster Chido Obi as part of his squad.

United's priority is to get a deal finalised for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo before turning their attention to other areas of the squad.

A deal has already been agreed for Matheus Cunha with the transfer set to be finalised imminently.