Pep Guardiola has said he would have been sacked by Barcelona or Real Madrid if he encountered similar struggles to those he faced at Manchester City this season.

City endured their worst campaign since Guardiola's first in charge in 2024-25, with the reigning four-time Premier League champions finishing third in the table and 13 points behind Liverpool. Guardiola's side were also knocked out early in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, and were shocked in the FA Cup final by Crystal Palace.

City's toughest spell was between the end of October and the middle of December -- when they lost nine times in 13 games -- but the club kept faith and even signed Guardiola to a new contract in November.

The former Barcelona boss believes LaLiga clubs would not have had the same patience with him.

"With the year we've had, if this were Spain, I wouldn't be coaching in October, November or December," Guardiola told DAZN. "If this were Barça or Madrid, they would have sacked me.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Barcelona or Real Madrid would have sacked him this season. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"But here it wasn't even a question. You have to have a little more patience."

Guardiola cited Carlo Ancelotti, who left Madrid for the Brazil national team a year after a momentous treble, as evidence.

"Look at Carlo Ancelotti," he added. "He won the Champions League and LaLiga four days ago and now he's off to coach in Brazil."

Madrid have hired Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's replacement after a disappointing defence of their LaLiga and Champions League titles.

City have already backed Guardiola in the transfer market ahead of next season, completing the signings of Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders.

Both Madrid and City will be in action at the Club World Cup, which starts on Saturday.