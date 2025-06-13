Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate why Premier League clubs are not moving for Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker turned down Al Hilal's lucrative offer. (1:15)

The battle to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is set to intensify with Manchester United now linked along with Chelsea and Liverpool, while Darwin Núñez is "guaranteed" to leave Anfield this summer with interest from Napoli. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Manchester United have joined the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, with Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reporting that "concrete interest" has been expressed by the Red Devils. They enquired about the 22-year-old this week, and it looks like they are set to challenge Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for his signature. The Bundesliga club's valuation remains at €100 million after Ekitike's 22 goals and 11 assists in 47 matches across all competitions last season.

- Napoli have made contact for Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old is set to leave the Reds in the summer transfer window, and he would be open to proposals from Europe and Saudi Arabia. Further talks are taking place soon as Gli Azzurri weigh their options after confirming a move for former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, with Núñez, who scored five goals in 30 league appearances last season, on their shortlist.

- Internazionale have placed Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund at the top of their list of targets, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. It is said that the Nerazzurri, who had one of the oldest average ages in their starting lineups last season, are keen to prioritize signing younger players this summer, with hope that the 22-year-old Denmark international could recapture his previous form shown in Serie A. Germany international Nick Woltemade, who had a hat trick in the 3-0 win in the U21 European Championships against Slovenia on Thursday, is reportedly seen as a potential alternative.

- Arsenal are set to look for a Plan C to strengthen their attack after being frustrated in moves for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, reports The Sun. Confidence was high at the Emirates that a new signing would be through the door in time for the preseason tour of Singapore and Hong Kong in mid-July. However, progress has been very slow as both clubs hold out for higher transfer fees than anticipated, so much so that Arsenal haven't even lodged an official bid. Sporting president Frederico Varandas has suggested it would take more than €70m to sign Gyökeres. Frankfurt's Ekitike and Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez may both be considered. Record in Portugal has, though, reported a "first approach" for Gyökeres after a meeting on Wednesday between Bernardo Palmeiro, Sporting's director of football and Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta.

- Martín Zubimendi has "got away" from Real Madrid, according to Diario AS, with the report saying that the Spain midfielder's deal with Arsenal is "totally done." The newspaper describes Madrid's failure to land Zubimendi as a "small setback" in the club's plans, who might have to now wait to see if they could tempt Rodri from Manchester City in 2026.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:37 Could Mbeumo turn his back on Man United to follow Frank to Tottenham? Rob Dawson and Don Hutchison discuss Bryan Mbeumo's potential transfer away from Brentford.

OTHER RUMORS

- An approach has been made for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic by AC Milan. New Rossoneri manager Massimiliano Allegri sees the 25-year-old Serbia international as his "favorite" among the potential options to reinforce their forward line, but he would need to lower his current salary of €12m per season. (Calciomercato)

- Luka Modric won't be confirmed as a new AC Milan player until his involvement at the Club World Cup with Real Madrid is over. He becomes a free agent once his sporting commitments have been completed. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan have held positive talks with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka. The 32 -year-old is eyed as a replacement for Tijjani Reijnders, who has signed for Manchester City. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are close to agreeing a contract extension with USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie. The 26-year-old is about to move into the final year of his deal. (Football Italia)

- Kyle Walker is returning to Manchester City when his AC Milan loan ends, and the Italian club plan to replace him with Strasbourg's 22-year-old right-back, Guela Doué. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Paris Saint-Germain having no intention of allowing Bradley Barcola to leave this summer after the 22-year-old was linked with a move to Liverpool. (Foot Mercato)

- Villarreal are in advanced talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, who made 33 appearances on loan at West Ham in the 2024-25 season. (El Periodico Mediterraneo)

- Marseille are considering FC Porto's Roony Bardghji, 19, after the departure of Luis Henrique to Inter Milan. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Marseille have reached agreement to sign CJ Egan-Riley as a free agent. The England under-21 international will leave Burnley when his contract expires at the end of the month. (Fabrice Hawkins)

- Liverpool could be shock contenders to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. (GIVEMESPORT)

- Rodrygo is "enthusiastic" about the arrival of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid and now looks more likely to stay at the club. The newspaper says the Brazil forward's situation has "turned around 180 degrees" with "good feelings" between him and new coach Alonso. (Diario AS)

- Talks between Atlético Madrid and AC Milan regarding a move for full back Theo Hernández have broken down. The LaLiga club have reportedly now decided against signing the 27-year-old France international despite him being keen to switch to the Wanda Metropolitano. (Marca)

- AC Milan have identified Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko as a replacement for Theo Hernandez, should the left-back leave San Siro. (Football Italia)

- Junior Firpo is on the verge of signing a three-year deal with Real Betis after his Leeds United contract expired. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Midfielder Christian Nørgaard won't be allowed to follow manager Thomas Frank from Brentford to Tottenham Hotspur. (GIVEMESPORT)