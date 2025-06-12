Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez is "guaranteed" to leave Anfield this summer with recent interest from Napoli, while Internazionale have identified Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund as their No.1 priority. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Napoli have made contact for Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old is reportedly "guaranteed" to leave the Reds in the summer transfer window, and it is said that he would be open to proposals from both Europe and Saudi Arabia. Further talks are believed to be taking place soon as Gli Azzurri weigh up their options after confirming a move for former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, with Núñez, who scored five goals in 30 league appearances last season, one of the names on their shortlist.

- Internazionale have placed Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund at the top of their shortlist, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. It is said that the Nerazzurri, who had one of the oldest average ages in their starting lineups last season, are keen to prioritize signing younger players this summer, with hope that the 22-year-old Denmark international could recapture his previous form shown in Serie A. Germany international Nick Woltemade, scorer of a hat trick in the 3-0 win in the U21 European Championships against Slovenia on Thursday, is reportedly seen as a potential alternative.

- Manchester United have joined the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is reported that "concrete interest" has been expressed by the Red Devils after they enquired about the 22-year-old this week, and it looks like they are set to challenge both Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for his signature. The Bundesliga club's valuation remains at €100 million following Ekitike's 22 goals and 11 assists in 47 matches across all competitions last season.

- Talks between Atlético Madrid and AC Milan regarding a move for full back Theo Hernández have broken down, reports MARCA. The LaLiga club has reportedly now decided against signing the 27-year-old Frenchman despite him being keen to make the switch to the Wanda Metropolitano, with Los Colchoneros prioritizing other options in their search for a left back. Hernández was previously linked with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

- An approach has been made for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic by AC Milan, reports Calciomercato. The new Rossoneri manager, Massimiliano Allegri, is said to see the 25-year-old Serbia international as his "favorite" among their potential options to reinforce their forward line, but it is believed that he would need to lower his current salary of €12m per season for a deal to become possible. Further talks between the clubs regarding a potential deal are expected to take place "in the coming days."