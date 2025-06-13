Could Mbeumo turn his back on Man United to follow Frank to Tottenham? (2:37)

Kyle Walker has said that he would give up one of his Premier League titles to be able to say he won a trophy at Tottenham.

Spurs broke a 17-year trophy drought with their 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao this May.

Speaking on the Kyle Walker Podcast, the 35 year-old -- who spent eight years in North London -- spoke in glowing terms of Spurs' victory.

"I'd probably give up one Premier League to win that [the Europa League] with Tottenham," Walker said. "I would, if I could change it, just to say that I was in that Spurs squad that won a trophy, [the first] since 2007."

Kyle Walker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Walker was a key part of the Spurs side that finished second in the Premier League in 2017 before joining Manchester City that summer for £50m (€58.7m).

"I know what it means. I'd give my second [PL title], its hard to give one away, but for what that moment meant [I would]," he said.

Walker also spoke warmly about former teammate and Spurs' captain Son Heung-Min "I remember him walking through the door from Leverkusen, it was like a rabbit in headlights, there were big characters back there," he said.

"It was just nice personally for him," Walker added. "To go all that time, getting to all those finals, being that nearly person but then to finally do it"

Walker's own future at City looks uncertain after he was left out of their Club World Cup squad.

He has one year left on his contract at the Etihad where he has won 16 major trophies including six Premier Leagues, a Champions League two FA Cups and four Carabao Cups.