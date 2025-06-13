Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has penned an emotional letter to Brentford following the confirmation of his departure after nine years with the club.

The Danish manager was named the new Tottenham Hotspur boss on Thursday following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou last week.

Frank joined Brentford in 2016 as an assistant manager before being promoted to head coach in 2018. He guided the club to the Premier League in 2021 for the first time in their history and has successfully kept them in the top flight since.

"The time has come for me to move on. But, even as I leave, I know I have left a big piece of my heart at Brentford, not just at the football club but with the community and, of course, the incredible and loyal supporters," he said in a statement on Friday.

"I want to extend my profound gratitude to the club for giving me the chance to pursue my dreams and for everyone involved who made the journey such a memorable one.

"For my family and I, it has been a privilege to be allowed to be part of such a special community - it's an experience and adventure that we will cherish for life. So, thank you.

Brentford were in contention for a first-ever European place finish last season before eventually falling short and ending the season in 10th place.

Their push for Europe was reflective of the way the club Frank once dubbed "just a bus stop in Hounslow" routinely punched above their weight despite their meagre resources.

Thomas Frank has left Brentford after nine years at the club. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"Whatever we have achieved, we have achieved together, and our success is built on unity, spirit, courage and ambition at every level of the club and amongst the fans," he said.

"Everybody has contributed, and every contribution has been invaluable. I am not just leaving a football club, I am saying goodbye to friends whose support through good and bad times I will carry with me always.

"I would like to say a special word of thanks to [owner] Matthew Benham. His trust and friendship have meant so much and the fact he gave me a chance in English football means I will always owe him a debt of gratitude. Thank you, Matt.

"So, while this is a goodbye, I hope the relationships I have built with everybody will be lasting ones and, of course, we will meet again in the wonderful world of football."