Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly has been awarded an MBE in King Charles' Birthday Honours list.

Daly, 33, was a key part of the Lionesses squad that won the Euros back in 2022. She started the final at left-back as England beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time.

In her eight-year international career, Daly won 84 caps for England and scored 16 goals. She also won four caps for Great Britain at the 2021 Olympics.

Rachel Daly was a key part of the England side that won Euro 2022. Getty

Her incredible versatility has seen her play in several positions for England, and at the 2023 World Cup she played in every position down the left flank, along with a stint up front.

She announced her England retirement in April 2024 having featured in two World Cups and one Euros for the national side.

At the time, England head coach Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to Daly, saying: "I have never worked with a player so versatile, always with a smile on her face, bringing energy and trying to do her best for the team."

At club level, Daly is at Women's Super League side Aston Villa after a six-year spell with Houston Dash, then a brief spell on loan at West Ham.

Daly joins fellow Lionesses Lucy Bronze (MBE), Ellen White (MBE), Beth Mead (MBE), Leah Williamson (OBE), Mary Earps (MBE), Lauren Hemp (MBE) and Millie Bright (OBE) in receiving honours since they won the Euros.

Wiegman was awarded a honorary CBE in 2023, while her assistant Arjan Veurink was handed an honorary MBE in 2024.