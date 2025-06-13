The "Football Reporters" crew lookahead and discuss Manchester City's participation in the Club World Cup. (1:44)

Manchester City are yet to receive a formal offer for Jack Grealish despite making the England midfielder available for transfer this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Grealish has been omitted from Pep Guardiola's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins in Miami on Saturday, on the understanding that he uses the time to sort out a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

City begin their Club World Cup campaign against Wydad AC in Philadelphia on Wednesday. They held their first training session at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday.

Sources have told ESPN that Grealish's representatives have fielded calls from clubs -- some in the Premier League -- expressing interest.

City, however, have not yet received any formal contact about a transfer.

Grealish, 29, still has two years to run on a lucrative contract and City bosses are keeping their options open in terms of how they facilitate a move. A season-long loan deal has not been ruled out.

City are also trying to off-load Kyle Walker, who is missing from the squad for the Club World Cup.

Man City have made Jack Grealish available for transfer this summer. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The England full-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Milan. However, the Italian side have told City that they will not make the move permanent.

Fenerbahce, where Jose Mourinho is manager, are interested in signing Walker, who has a year left on his contract at City.

Galatasaray are also looking for a right-back this summer, but are keen to re-sign their former player Sacha Boey from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, City have pledged to reduce matchday ticket prices following fan protests last season.

Tickets will be reduced by as much as 40% for some games.

A statement from the club's fan advisory board, City Matters, said: "We warmly welcome this announcement from the club, making matchday attendance more accessible and ensuring a vibrant atmosphere."