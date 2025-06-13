Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have held a meeting regarding a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, while Manchester United are prepared to turn their attention to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Pogba in talks to return with Monaco

- Madrid sign Argentina wonderkid Mastantuono

- Sources: Liverpool agree £116m deal for Wirtz

Nico Williams is reportedly keen to move to Barcelona, with Bayern Munich and Arsenal also targeting the player. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Talks to explore a potential deal have taken place between Barcelona and the representatives of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, reports Diario Sport. The 22-year-old is reportedly interested in joining the Blaugrana with a preference to stay in LaLiga, but whether the club makes an approach for him hinges on whether it is successful in its pursuit of Liverpool winger Luis Díaz. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are prepared to activate the release clause to sign Williams this summer, while Athletic Club could also explore handing him an improved contract to extend his stay.

- Manchester United have narrowed down their shortlist to the top two names amid plans to land a striker, according to the Sun. Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyökeres, 27, who worked under manager Ruben Amorim before, is reportedly the Red Devils' priority, but it is believed that they will switch their focus to 26-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen if they lose the race for him amid interest from Arsenal. Osimhen maintained impressive goal-scoring form while on loan at Galatasaray last season, scoring 37 goals in 39 matches, and he is expected to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium permanently this summer.

- An offer worth €30 million will be required for clubs to sign Monaco fullback Vanderson, according to Rudy Galetti. Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United have been linked with interest in the 23-year-old, who enjoyed an impressive campaign in Ligue 1 last season while making 29 appearances for Les Monégasques. He has earned seven caps for Brazil at senior international level, starting both recent World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador and Paraguay for new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

- A move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson is being lined up by Juventus, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 25-year-old is said to be the Bianconeri's No. 1 priority, with confidence that they could beat Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal to his signature. Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Internazionale's Davide Frattesi, who are both 25, are seen as potential alternative options.

- Bayern Munich are open to parting ways with midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The club would consider "suitable offers" for his signature, though the 30-year-old would prefer to stay at the Allianz Arena after a campaign in which he made 40 appearances across all competitions. Discussions have also taken place regarding the future of forward Serge Gnabry, 29, and he reportedly has "no intention" of leaving the Bundesliga club should interest emerge.