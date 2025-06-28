Open Extended Reactions

Paul Pogba's last competitive game came against Empoli in September 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has completed move to Ligue 1 side Monaco as he nears a return to competitive action after a two-year absence.

A source told ESPN that Pogba, who has signed a two-year deal at Monaco, turned down a lucrative deal from a Saudi Pro League side.

The World-Cup winning midfielder's last competitive game came in September 2023 for Juventus. He was handed a four-year ban by an Italian anti-doping tribunal for testing positive for the elevated levels of Testosterone.

While the suspension was reduced to 18 months after a successful appeal, his contract at Juventus was mutually terminated in November 2024 and he has been without a club since.

The 32-year-old has previously been linked with moves in the MLS and Saudi Pro League, but he will mark his return to action in his home country.

Pogba came through the academy at Le Havre but hasn't played competitively before in France, with his club career split between stints at Manchester United and Juventus.