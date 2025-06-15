Open Extended Reactions

Estêvão has said his move to Chelsea is "a dream come true," while adding that he hopes to end his time at Palmeiras on a high at the Club World Cup this summer.

Chelsea signed the highly rated teenager in July 2024 in deal that sources told ESPN was worth an initial €34 million ($37m) with performance-related add-ons potentially taking the total to a figure in the region of €67m. The 18-year-old spent this season in Brazil and is set to join the Premier League side in July after the Club World Cup.

"It means everything. It's a dream come true for me," Estêvão told ESPN Brasil about his transfer to Chelsea.

"I've always dreamed of playing in Europe alongside the best. Playing in important competitions, such as the Champions League and the Premier League. It's a dream come true. It will be very important for my life.

"It's a dream of mine and my family's. It will be an incredible opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. And I hope to get there and adapt as quickly as possible. I want to play. It's the thing I love doing most, what I enjoy most."

Estêvão will be joining Chelsea in July from Palmeiras. Getty

The Brazilian prodigy confirmed he is taking English lessons ahead of the move and that he has spoken with midfielder Moisés Caicedo about what to expect from his time playing for the west London club.

Asked what he is expecting from his time in England, Estêvão said: "Madness. It will be my first time. And I'm going to stay. A film plays in my head, from where I came from to where I'm going.

"Of course, I know I will have difficulties, but I will be with my family, who are the pillar of my life. It will be an important step for me and my family. I hope it will be the best possible way. London, Chelsea ... it couldn't be better."

Estêvão, who has drawn comparisons to Lamine Yamal, has racked up more than 70 appearances for Palmeiras and was named breakthrough player and best striker in Brazil's top flight last season. The Club World Cup will mark the end of his time at the Brazilian club.

"I just hope it goes as well as possible. We are aware of the difficulties of the [Club] World Cup. But we also know the worth of our team. We have very high expectations," he said.

"We know the strength and character of our team, but we also know what we are going to face, with enormous challenges. My mind is very calm.

"I am very eager to represent Palmeiras in this competition, which is so big for the whole world. It will be an incredible opportunity to show my potential in these last moments at Palmeiras."

Estêvão has also made five senior appearances for Brazil, the last of which came under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

When asked about what it's like playing under the former Real Madrid boss, he said: "A lot of joy. It's one thing to see him on TV, with everything he's won, competing for everything, and another thing is to be working with him.

"He's a huge reference not only here, but all over the world. Receiving this affection ... This time with him is teaching me a lot. I'm trying to enjoy it and get the most out of it to improve myself, to improve my football and evolve more and more.

"This connection with him is very special. He's a very direct and straightforward guy. He's also a team player, always with us and talking to us. It's very special."

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.