Mathys Tel has made his transfer from Bavaria to north London permanent. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Mathys Tel on a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich, the Premier League club has announced.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Spurs and was part of the team that ended the club's 17-year trophy drought with success in the Europa League.

Tel scored two goals and registered one assist in 13 matches for the north London club.

The France under-21 international's future was unclear after the coach who signed him at Spurs, Ange Postecoglou, was relieved of his duties 16 days after the Europa League final victory over Manchester United in Bilbao.

But Tel has become new boss Thomas Frank's first signing since the former Brentford manager was named as Postecoglou's successor.