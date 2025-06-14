Open Extended Reactions

The Gerard Pique-founded Kings League said on Saturday that it aims to launch its seven-a-side soccer format in the United States by 2026, adding to the list of nations where the online-orientated competition already has a footprint.

At a briefing in Paris, Kings League CEO Djamel Agaoua told reporters that a U.S. Kings League could be launched around the end of this year and start of the next.

"We feel ready to attack the big animal, which is the U.S. market ... We start on the East Coast for operational reasons," said Agaoua, who was in the French capital for the Kings World Cup Clubs final at La Défense Arena on Saturday evening.

Various new buzzy soccer formats, with smaller teams and shorter games than traditional 90-minute clashes, have sprung up round Europe and elsewhere in recent years, attracting a host of online influencers and former professionals.

With special rules designed to focus on entertainment, the leagues are attracting major investment and large streaming audiences. Some traditional fans deride them as a glitzy distortion of the world's favourite sport.

The Gerard Pique-founded Kings League is looking to expand to the United States. Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Created by former Spain international Pique in 2022, the Kings League has expanded fast to Italy, Germany, France and Brazil. It also plans to launch a MENA league for the Middle East and Africa later this year in partnership with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund's sports arm.

The league estimates a €5-7 million ($5.8-$8.1 million) investment in each new market, though the U.S. venture would cost more, Agaoua said. The Kings League raised €60m from investors in its latest funding round last year.

However, it was staying away from China due to regulatory challenges and from the UK because streaming, including the Twitch platform, was less developed, the Kings League CEO said at the briefing with Pique.

The Baller League, already in Germany and the UK, also plans to launch its six-a-side format in the U.S. later this year, with online personality iShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., its president.

Barcelona legend Pique, 38, told Reuters the existence of rival leagues was not a deterrent.

"In Italy, for example, we had Goa7 League before we arrived ... It doesn't exist anymore," he said.

"We have already two copycats that have created some similar concept ... In Germany, but we decided to go to Germany anyway and we've been there with also great success."

The two competitors in Germany are the Baller League Germany and ICON League, which was set up by Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and content creator Elias Nerlich.

With an eye to videogame rules, the Kings League has twists such as "President Penalties," which gives club bosses a chance to get on the scoresheet as well as players.