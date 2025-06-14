Open Extended Reactions

Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi will not be able to join his teammates at the Club World Cup in the United States as he is stuck in Tehran amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Flights from all Iranian airports have been grounded following an exchange of military strikes between Iran and Israel over the past two days.

That meant the Iran international was unable to take his scheduled flight on Saturday to join his Inter teammates in Los Angeles. Taremi scored in Iran's World Cup qualifying win over North Korea in Tehran on Tuesday.

Mehdi Taremi has been unable to fly from Iran to the United States to join his Inter Milan teammates. ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

Taremi will miss Inter's opening match against Monterrey on Wednesday and Italian media reports the 32-year-old will not feature in the other matches either, regardless of whether Iranian airspace reopens.

Taremi joined Inter from Porto last year.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.