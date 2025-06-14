Could Mbeumo turn his back on Man United to follow Frank to Tottenham? (2:37)

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign France under-21 international Mathys Tel on a permanent transfer, sources confirmed to ESPN.

After being loaned to Spurs in January with an option to buy of €60 million, the 20-year-old will now move permanently to the Europa League winners for a reduced fee of €40 million, including bonuses, after successful negotiations between the two clubs.

The Paris-born forward had already agreed personal terms with Tottenham and will sign a contract until June 2031.

Tel scored three goals and added one assist in 20 games in all competitions during his loan spell at Spurs. But new manager Thomas Frank made the decision to make him the first signing of his tenure.

Bayern signed Tel from Rennes, where he went through the academy before making Ligue 1 debut aged just 16, for €30 million in the summer 2022.