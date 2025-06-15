Open Extended Reactions

Inter Milan are targeting Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, while Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is on the radar of Atlético Madrid and is open to a move. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Tel joins Spurs in permanent deal after loan spell

- Italy to name Gattuso as new head coach, Buffon confirms

- Sources: Bournemouth agree deal for Kerkez replacement

Inter Milan are targeting Rasmus Højlund, with Manchester United yet to decide the striker's future. George Wood/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund is a target for Inter Milan, Calciomercato reports. Last season's runnersup in the UEFA Champions League and Serie A title race are keen to add to their attack this summer to provide competition for Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram. They would only be able to move for the 22-year-old if Mehdi Taremi leaves and will try to get him on loan with a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanentSources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson that United are yet to make a decision on Højlund's future, with all options on the table ahead of the summer transfer window. The Denmark international, who has scored 25 goals for United since joining them for £64 million two years but only netted four league goals last season, wants to be sure of regular playing time next term in the buildup to next summer's World Cup.

- Atlético Madrid are interested in Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson, says Fabrizio Romano. Robertson is believed to be at the top of the LaLiga club's shortlist amid their search for a new left-back, and contact has already been made regarding a move with the 31-year-old Scotland international captain "keen" on making the switch to the Wanda Metropolitano. A move to Spain would end an eight-year spell on Merseyside after Robertson arrived at Anfield from Hull City in 2017.

- As Barcelona focus on signing a left winger, Mundo Deportivo reports that Liverpool's Luis Díaz, Athletic Club's Nico Williams, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and PSV Eindhoven's Ivan Perisic all dream of joining the Blaugrana. Díaz is top of sporting director Deco's list, which also includes Williams and Rashford, while Perisic will be available as a free agent with his contract expiring at the end of June.

- Liverpool are preparing a move to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to The Sun. The Reds reportedly remain interested in the 24-year-old after being linked with him last summer, and it is said they could test the Magpies' with a £100 million offer for his signature. Gordon is seen as a potential alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, 22, with belief that PSG would not be willing to part ways with the France international.

- Initial talks have begun between Manchester United and Eintracht Frankfurt regarding a move for striker Hugo Ekitike, reports Foot Mercato. The Red Devils have reportedly made an official enquiry to the Bundesliga side to check on what sort of offer would be required to land the 22-year-old, and they have also contacted his representatives to gauge interest in a move to Old Trafford. Chelsea and Liverpool are said to also remain keen.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez is getting plenty of attention from Serie A, with AC Milan and Napoli both wanting to sign him this summer. (Calciomercato)

- Galatasaray remain positive about their prospects of permanently signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli despite Premier League competition for the striker. (Florian Plettenberg)

- AC Milan plan to sign Real Madrid's Luka Modric after the Club World Cup and Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka as soon as possible with the Serie A outfit having a list of seven or eight names who could strengthen their midfield. (Calciomercato)

- Tottenham Hotspur are determined to reunite new manager Thomas Frank with Brentford midfielder Christian Nørgaard, and they are preparing an offer of up to £20m. (CaughtOffside)

- Fiorentina are leading the race for Fenerbahce striker Edin Dzeko, who at 39 remained in impressive form last season by scoring 21 goals while assisting another seven in 51 matches across all competitions. (Calciomercato)

- Villarreal are prepared to accept offers worth £35m for Everton target Thierno Barry, who scored an injury time winner in the European Under-21 Championship to help France beat Georgia 3-2 on Saturday. (Football Insider)

- Fiorentina, Roma and unnamed Premier League clubs are keen to sign Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa if they can bring him in on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Roma are interested in Bologna's 26-year-old Colombia international centre-back Jhon Lucumi. (Nicolo Schira)