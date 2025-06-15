Open Extended Reactions

Former midfield great Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed as Italy's new head coach following Luciano Spalletti exit from the national team, the Italian football federation (FIGC) has announced.

Gattuso, who made 73 appearances for Italy and was a member of the 2006 World Cup winning squad, recently left Croatian club Hajduk Split by mutual consent, after a third-placed finish in the country's top flight.

Spalletti's sacking came after less than two years in the job. He was in charge for the final time in the 2-0 win over Moldova on Monday, the day after he announced his own dismissal following a 3-0 loss in Norway in Italy's opening World Cup qualifying game.

"Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football, the shirt is like his second skin," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

"His motivations, professionalism and experience will be fundamental in taking on the next challenges of the national team. He knows the importance of our objectives and I thank him for his readiness and dedication in accepting this challenges. He shares the FIGC's project of the development of our football, in which the Azzurri shirt is a central part."

Gattuso, who guided Napoli to a Coppa Italia win in 2020, is tasked with getting Italy to next year's World Cup, after they missed out on the last two editions of the tournament.

Gennaro Gattuso has been named as Luciano Spalletti's successor by the Italian football federation. Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gattuso began his coaching career as player-coach at Swiss club Sion in 2013 where he finished his playing days after 13 seasons with AC Milan, but was fired after winning two of his 10 league games in charge.

Over a 12-year coaching journey, Gattuso has been in charge of nine clubs including Milan, Valencia and a brief stint at Marseille.

Former Chelsea and Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday that he had turned down the Italy job.

Ranieri led Roma to a fifth place finish in Serie A last season and has taken on a senior advisory role at the club.

"I'd like to thank president Gravina for the opportunity, a great honour, but I have reflected and decided to remain at Roma's disposal in my new position completely," Ranieri told Italian news outlet ANSA.

"The Friedkins have given me their full support and backing for whatever decision I have taken regarding the national team, but the decision is mine alone."

Gattuso will be formally introduced as Italy's new head coach on Thursday at Rome's Parco dei Principi Hotel.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.