BOCA RATON, Florida -- Rayan Cherki has said he is hoping that Manchester City can provide the platform to win the Ballon d'Or following his move from Lyon.

The 21-year-old joined City for an initial £30.6 million ($41.5m) ahead of the Club World Cup.

After impressing for Lyon last season, and having made his international debut for France against Spain earlier this month, he is rated as one of the most exciting young players in the world.

And he says he is hoping to fulfil his potential at the Etihad Stadium and follow in new teammate Rodri's footsteps by one day being crowned as the best in the world.

"When you see Rodri, he won the Ballon d'Or here," Cherki said in an interview at City's Cup World Cup base in Florida.

"It's clear that with Manchester City it's possible and I am here for this. I want to win and I think Manchester City wants to win it all. For me that's better."

Cherki is set to make his City debut against Moroccan side Wydad AC in Philadelphia on Wednesday, but he has already endeared himself to fans by saying he is looking to maintain City's dominance over rivals Manchester United once the new Premier League season gets going.

Rayan Cherki's arrival has boosted Pep Guardiola's option in attack. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Cherki was involved in Lyon's dramatic Europa League tie at Old Trafford which saw United fight back from 4-2 down in extra-time to win 5-4.

At one point during the extraordinary game, Cherki appeared to make a gesture towards the home fans after scoring the goal which put Lyon, who were down to 10 men, 3-2 up.

Asked about the incident, Cherki said: "I'm here to win all the games.

"I don't like when Manchester United won the game against Lyon because I am a Lyonnais [someone who is born or lives in the Lyon]. Now I am waiting for the game [to] kill them."

Despite Cherki's undoubted talent, there have been questions about how he will fit into Guardiola's system.

There's space for a creative forward following Kevin De Bruyne's departure.

Cherki, though, has faced criticism in the past for a lack of defence diligence when his team does not have the ball -- something Guardiola demands.

"Pep told me: 'when you have the ball, you are free' which is very good for me because it's my first quality to help the team," he said.

"When I spoke with Pep he wanted me. He was very, very clear. The system, the club, the city is very good. I spoke with Pep about my position on the pitch and we spoke about what I enjoy when I'm on the pitch."