Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona to swap Araújo for Rafael Leão?

Real Madrid are looking at Ibrahima Konaté, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Cristhian Mosquera for next summer, while Barcelona are considering a mega swap deal. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

AC Milan forward Rafael Leão. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

- Barcelona are looking to sign a winger, after sources told ESPN that the club failed in a bid to sign Liverpool's Luis Díaz, and are considering a move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leão in a direct swap with defender Ronald Araújo. Mundo Deportivo claims that Milan made the proposal and Barcelona are considering it, though the club are also interested in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams who has a release clause of €58 million. Araujo also reportedly has a release clause, which drops from €1 billion to €65m from July 1-15, which is why he is attracting interest from other clubs.

- Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba in joining Real Madrid as a free agent, and Marca has suggested that Los Blancos are already considering who they could bring in out of contract next summer. Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté is being looked at and the Reds' directors already fear a repeat of Alexander-Arnold's situation, while Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly and Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera are also being looked at.

- Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with AFC Bournemouth centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi on a five-year contract, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Les Parisiens still haven't secured an agreement with the Cherries, so discussions are continuing regarding a transfer fee for the 22-year-old to join the Champions League winners this summer.

- Manchester City continue to hold an interest in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma amid speculation that Éderson could move to the Saudi Pro League, according to Football Insider. Donnarumma only has one year left on his contract, but the indication is that the 26-year-old is likely to stay in Paris.

- Southampton forward Tyler Dibling, 19, caught the eye of many clubs with his performances last season. Sources told ESPN that Man United were set to move for him if they had won the UEFA Europa League but now others are hoping to take advantage of Southampton's relegation. Record claims that Portuguese giants FC Porto are ready to offer the youngster a deal, and the club have proved to be a great stepping stone to bigger things in the past.

- Celta Vigo have signed midfielder Ilaix Moriba on a permanent transfer from RB Leipzig, the Spanish club announced on Sunday. Moriba made 33 league appearances for Celta while on a season-long loan from Leipzig this past season. As part of the deal, Celta had an option to sign the player outright this summer and they have done so on a contract until 2029. Read

- Bournemouth have completed the signing of French full-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes. Read

- Barcelona women have announced the signing of Spain defender Laia Aleixandri from Manchester City on a free transfer.

- Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has a host of Premier League clubs on his trail. Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham are all keeping tabs on the Argentina international after he was told to find a new club by manager Ruben Amorim. But United reportedly want a fee of around £50m from clubs looking to land the 20-year-old. (Daily Mail)

- Arsenal want to sign either Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, 27, or RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, 22, but could return for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, 29, if they can't agree a transfer fee. (Record)

- Atletico Madrid and Juventus have joined the race alongside Arsenal and Man United to sign Sweden striker Gyökeres, but Sporting CP are only willing to listen to offers of €80m. (Record)

- Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 33, is the subject of an offer from Galatasaray. (Sport)

- Amid speculation over the signing of AC Milan's Mike Maignan and the new arrival of Mike Penders from Genk, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has made it clear the pecking order of his goalkeepers ahead of the Club World Cup, saying: "Robert Sanchez is No. 1 and then Filip Jorgensen is No. 2." (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras. Los Blancos have made a €45m bid to sign the 22-year-old, but the Portuguese outfit insist on his €50m release clause being met. (Record)

- AC Milan have started negotiations over the signing of Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Corriere dello Sport)

- There could be player movement between AC Milan and Juventus this summer. Juve's interest in Fikayo Tomori hasn't waned since they were linked with the centre-back in January, while new Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has indicated that he wants Dusan Vlahovic, while he is also keen on Andrea Cambiaso and appreciates Mattia Perin. (Calciomercato)

- Inter are looking at Lazio midfielder Nicolò Rovella, but he would be difficult to sign. Torino's Samuele Ricci is an alternative who would cost €35m-€40m, while Parma's Adrián could be a cheaper option. (Calciomercato)

- Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, 24, has reached an agreement in principle to join Napoli on a contract until 2030 (Nicolo Schira)

- Athletic Club are one of several European sides vying to sign Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Former Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil is set to be appointed coach of Saudi Pro-League club Al Shabab. Alguacil, 53, stepped down as coach of Real Sociedad at the end of the season, having guided the Basque outfit since December 2018. The Spanish manager is set to sign a two-year contract with Al Shabab. (Diario Vasco)