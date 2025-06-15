Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid are looking at Ibrahima Konate, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Cristhian Mosquera for next summer, while Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with Ilya Zabarnyi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

TOP STORIES

- Tel joins Spurs in permanent deal after loan spell

- Italy great Gattuso named national team's new coach

- Sources: Bournemouth agree deal for Kerkez replacement

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is among the latest batch of players that Real Madrid have set eyes on. James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba in joining Real Madrid as a free agent, and Marca have suggested that Los Blancos are already considering who they could bring in out of contract next summer. Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté is being looked at and the Reds' directors already fear a repeat of Alexander-Arnold's situation, while Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly and Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera are also being looked at.

- Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with AFC Bournemouth centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi on a five-year contract, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Les Parisiens still haven't secured an agreement with the Cherries, so discussions are continuing regarding a transfer fee for the 22-year-old to join the Champions League winners this summer.

- Manchester City continue to hold an interest in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma amid speculation that Éderson could move to the Saudi Pro League, according to Football Insider. Donnarumma only has one year left on his contract, but the current indication is that the 26-year-old is likely to stay in Paris.

- There could be player movement between AC Milan and Juventus this summer, according to Calciomercato. I Bianconeri's interest in Fikayo Tomori hasn't waned since they were linked with the centre-back in January, while manager Massimiliano Allegri has indicated that he wants Dusan Vlahovic for I Rossoneri, who also keen on Andrea Cambiaso and appreciate Mattia Perin.

- Galatasaray have already been linked with Victor Osimhen, and there are three more reports about their transfer plans. Matteo Moretto states that the Turkish club will make direct contract with Hakan Çalhanoglu's agent in the coming days but haven't yet negotiated with Internazionale for the midfielder. Florian Plettenberg has written that they have expressed an interest in Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, while L'Equipe say that they are the most likely destination for AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu.

- Following on from the report about Calhanoglu, Calciomercato have offered an insight into who Internazionale will look at if the 31-year-old midfielder leaves. Lazio's Nicolò Rovella is admired but it is likely that he would be difficult to sign, while Torino's Samuele Ricci is an alternative who would cost €35m-€40m and Parma's Adrián could be a cheaper option.