Premier League fixtures schedule 2025-26 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for the opening weekend.

All other fixtures are subject to change for television coverage and European competition.

Friday, Aug. 15 2025

Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth (20:00 UK)

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United (15:00 UK)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham (15:00 UK)

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford (15:00 UK)

Sunderland vs. West Ham United (15:00 UK)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley (15:00 UK)

Wolves vs. Manchester City 17:30 (UK)

Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace (14:00 UK)

Manchester United vs. Arsenal (16:30 UK)

Monday, Aug. 18, 2025

Leeds United vs. Everton (20:00 UK)

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolves

Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Brentford vs. Aston Villa

Burnley vs. Sunderland

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest*

Everton vs. Brighton

Fulham vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

West Ham United vs. Chelsea

*Will move back due to Forest's participation in the Conference League playoff round

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Burnley

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United*

Sunderland vs. Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth

Wolves vs. Everton

*Will move back due to Forest's participation in the Conference League playoff round

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Chelsea

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Fulham vs. Leeds United

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Newcastle United vs. Wolves

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Brentford

Liverpool vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Leeds United

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Aston Villa vs. Fulham*

Brentford vs. Manchester United

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool*

Everton vs. West Ham United

Leeds United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves

*May move back due to Europa League fixtures

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham

Arsenal vs. West Ham United

Aston Villa vs. Burnley*

Brentford vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Crystal Palace*

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs. Sunderland

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest*

Wolves vs. Brighton

*May move back due to European fixtures

START DATES 2025-26 FA Community Shield Aug. 9 or 10 UEFA Super Cup Aug. 13 Premier League begins Aug. 16 Ligue 1 begins Aug. 16 LaLiga begins Aug. 17 Bundesliga begins Aug. 22 Serie A begins Aug. 23 UCL group stage draw Aug. 28 Transfer window closes Sept. 1 UCL begins Sept. 16

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Burnley vs. Leeds United

Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Everton

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

Sunderland vs. Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

West Ham United vs. Brentford

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest*

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace*

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City*

Brentford vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Sunderland

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United vs. West Ham United

Manchester United vs. Brighton

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

Wolves vs. Burnley

*May move back due to European fixtures

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Brighton vs. Leeds United

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Wolves

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

Sunderland vs. Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth*

Brentford vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton*

Everton vs. Fulham

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United*

Sunderland vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

West Ham United vs. Burnley

*May move back due to European fixtures

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton vs. Brentford

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Sunderland

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs. Everton

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025

Aston Villa vs. Wolves*

Brentford vs. Burnley

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United*

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Manchester City vs. Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton*

Sunderland vs. AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham

West Ham United vs. Liverpool

*May move back due to European fixtures

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Brentford

Brighton vs. Aston Villa

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Fulham vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Sunderland

Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Brighton vs. West Ham United

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Manchester City vs. Sunderland

Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

Wolves vs. Manchester United

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Brentford vs. Leeds United

Burnley vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City*

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Sunderland vs. Newcastle United

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa*

*May move back due to European fixtures

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Sunderland

Everton vs. Arsenal

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest*

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Wolves vs. Brentford

*May move back due to Conference League fixture

Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Brentford vs. AFC Bournemouth

Burnley vs. Everton

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

Sunderland vs. Leeds United

West Ham United vs. Fulham

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

Manchester United vs. Wolves

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton

Sunderland vs. Manchester City

West Ham United vs. Brighton

Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

Brighton vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Leeds United vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland

Wolves vs. West Ham United

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Sunderland

Burnley vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Everton vs. Wolves

Fulham vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Brighton

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Brentford

Leeds United vs. Fulham

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Wolves vs. Newcastle United

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea*

Everton vs. Leeds United

Fulham vs. Brighton

Manchester City vs. Wolves

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa*

West Ham United vs. Sunderland

*May move back due to Europa League fixtures

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026

Aston Villa vs. Brentford*

Brighton vs. Everton

Chelsea vs. West Ham United

Leeds United vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace*

Sunderland vs. Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Wolves vs. AFC Bournemouth

*May move back due to Europa League fixtures

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Arsenal vs. Sunderland

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. West Ham United

Fulham vs. Everton

Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United vs. Brentford

Wolves vs. Chelsea

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves

Sunderland vs. Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

West Ham United vs. Manchester United

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

Brentford vs. Brighton

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

Everton vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

Sunderland vs. Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Sunderland

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest

Burnley vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Aston Villa

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. West Ham United

Leeds United vs. Sunderland

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Arsenal vs. Everton

Brentford vs. Wolves

Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham

Sunderland vs. Brighton

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

Saturday, March 21, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Burnley

Leeds United vs. Brentford

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth

Brentford vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Brighton

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs. Wolves

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Aston Villa vs. Sunderland

Brentford vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

Everton vs. Liverpool

Leeds United vs. Wolves

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton

Saturday, April 25, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Leeds United

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Brighton vs. Chelsea

Burnley vs. Manchester City

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Brentford

Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest

West Ham United vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, May 2, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs. West Ham United

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Everton vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Burnley

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Sunderland

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Brighton vs. Wolves

Burnley vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

Sunderland vs. Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Sunday, May 17, 2026

AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Arsenal vs. Burnley

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs. Sunderland

Leeds United vs. Brighton

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

Wolves vs. Fulham

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Brighton vs. Manchester United

Burnley vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Brentford

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth

Sunderland vs. Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

West Ham United vs. Leeds United