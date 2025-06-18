        <
          Premier League fixtures schedule 2025-26 in full

          When are the key fixtures in the Premier League 2025/26? (1:55)

          A rundown of some of the key fixtures in the Premier League 2025/26 season. (1:55)

          Jun 18, 2025, 08:00 AM

          Check out the full fixture list for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

          Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for the opening weekend.

          All other fixtures are subject to change for television coverage and European competition.

          Friday, Aug. 15 2025
          Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth (20:00 UK)

          Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025
          Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United (15:00 UK)
          Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham (15:00 UK)
          Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford (15:00 UK)
          Sunderland vs. West Ham United (15:00 UK)
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley (15:00 UK)
          Wolves vs. Manchester City 17:30 (UK)

          Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025
          Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace (14:00 UK)
          Manchester United vs. Arsenal (16:30 UK)

          Monday, Aug. 18, 2025
          Leeds United vs. Everton (20:00 UK)

          Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolves
          Arsenal vs. Leeds United
          Brentford vs. Aston Villa
          Burnley vs. Sunderland
          Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest*
          Everton vs. Brighton
          Fulham vs. Manchester United
          Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
          West Ham United vs. Chelsea

          *Will move back due to Forest's participation in the Conference League playoff round

          Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
          Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
          Brighton vs. Manchester City
          Chelsea vs. Fulham
          Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
          Liverpool vs. Arsenal
          Manchester United vs. Burnley
          Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United*
          Sunderland vs. Brentford
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Wolves vs. Everton

          *Will move back due to Forest's participation in the Conference League playoff round

          Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton
          Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
          Brentford vs. Chelsea
          Burnley vs. Liverpool
          Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland
          Everton vs. Aston Villa
          Fulham vs. Leeds United
          Manchester City vs. Manchester United
          Newcastle United vs. Wolves
          West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
          Arsenal vs. Manchester City
          Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest
          Fulham vs. Brentford
          Liverpool vs. Everton
          Manchester United vs. Chelsea
          Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
          West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace
          Wolves vs. Leeds United

          Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
          Aston Villa vs. Fulham*
          Brentford vs. Manchester United
          Chelsea vs. Brighton
          Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool*
          Everton vs. West Ham United
          Leeds United vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Manchester City vs. Burnley
          Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
          Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves

          *May move back due to Europa League fixtures

          Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham
          Arsenal vs. West Ham United
          Aston Villa vs. Burnley*
          Brentford vs. Manchester City
          Chelsea vs. Liverpool
          Everton vs. Crystal Palace*
          Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Manchester United vs. Sunderland
          Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest*
          Wolves vs. Brighton

          *May move back due to European fixtures

          Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
          Brighton vs. Newcastle United
          Burnley vs. Leeds United
          Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Fulham vs. Arsenal
          Liverpool vs. Manchester United
          Manchester City vs. Everton
          Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
          Sunderland vs. Wolves
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
          West Ham United vs. Brentford

          Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest*
          Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace*
          Aston Villa vs. Manchester City*
          Brentford vs. Liverpool
          Chelsea vs. Sunderland
          Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Leeds United vs. West Ham United
          Manchester United vs. Brighton
          Newcastle United vs. Fulham
          Wolves vs. Burnley

          *May move back due to European fixtures

          Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
          Brighton vs. Leeds United
          Burnley vs. Arsenal
          Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
          Fulham vs. Wolves
          Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
          Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
          Sunderland vs. Everton
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
          West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

          Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
          Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth*
          Brentford vs. Newcastle United
          Chelsea vs. Wolves
          Crystal Palace vs. Brighton*
          Everton vs. Fulham
          Manchester City vs. Liverpool
          Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United*
          Sunderland vs. Arsenal
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
          West Ham United vs. Burnley

          *May move back due to European fixtures

          Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United
          Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Brighton vs. Brentford
          Burnley vs. Chelsea
          Fulham vs. Sunderland
          Leeds United vs. Aston Villa
          Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
          Manchester United vs. Everton
          Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
          Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

          Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
          Aston Villa vs. Wolves*
          Brentford vs. Burnley
          Chelsea vs. Arsenal
          Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United*
          Everton vs. Newcastle United
          Manchester City vs. Leeds United
          Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton*
          Sunderland vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham
          West Ham United vs. Liverpool

          *May move back due to European fixtures

          Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton
          Arsenal vs. Brentford
          Brighton vs. Aston Villa
          Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
          Fulham vs. Manchester City
          Leeds United vs. Chelsea
          Liverpool vs. Sunderland
          Manchester United vs. West Ham United
          Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest

          Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
          Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
          Brighton vs. West Ham United
          Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
          Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
          Leeds United vs. Liverpool
          Manchester City vs. Sunderland
          Newcastle United vs. Burnley
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford
          Wolves vs. Manchester United

          Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025
          Arsenal vs. Wolves
          Brentford vs. Leeds United
          Burnley vs. Fulham
          Chelsea vs. Everton
          Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City*
          Liverpool vs. Brighton
          Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur*
          Sunderland vs. Newcastle United
          West Ham United vs. Aston Villa*

          *May move back due to European fixtures

          Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley
          Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
          Brighton vs. Sunderland
          Everton vs. Arsenal
          Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest*
          Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
          Manchester City vs. West Ham United
          Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
          Wolves vs. Brentford

          *May move back due to Conference League fixture

          Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025
          Arsenal vs. Brighton
          Brentford vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Burnley vs. Everton
          Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
          Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Liverpool vs. Wolves
          Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
          Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
          Sunderland vs. Leeds United
          West Ham United vs. Fulham

          Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025
          Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
          Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Burnley vs. Newcastle United
          Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
          Liverpool vs. Leeds United
          Manchester United vs. Wolves
          Nottingham Forest vs. Everton
          Sunderland vs. Manchester City
          West Ham United vs. Brighton

          Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
          Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
          Brighton vs. Burnley
          Everton vs. Brentford
          Fulham vs. Liverpool
          Leeds United vs. Manchester United
          Manchester City vs. Chelsea
          Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland
          Wolves vs. West Ham United

          Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Arsenal vs. Liverpool
          Brentford vs. Sunderland
          Burnley vs. Manchester United
          Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
          Everton vs. Wolves
          Fulham vs. Chelsea
          Manchester City vs. Brighton
          Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
          West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest

          Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026
          Aston Villa vs. Everton
          Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Chelsea vs. Brentford
          Leeds United vs. Fulham
          Liverpool vs. Burnley
          Manchester United vs. Manchester City
          Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
          Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
          Wolves vs. Newcastle United

          Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
          Arsenal vs. Manchester United
          Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
          Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea*
          Everton vs. Leeds United
          Fulham vs. Brighton
          Manchester City vs. Wolves
          Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa*
          West Ham United vs. Sunderland

          *May move back due to Europa League fixtures

          Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026
          Aston Villa vs. Brentford*
          Brighton vs. Everton
          Chelsea vs. West Ham United
          Leeds United vs. Arsenal
          Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
          Manchester United vs. Fulham
          Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace*
          Sunderland vs. Burnley
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
          Wolves vs. AFC Bournemouth

          *May move back due to Europa League fixtures

          Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
          Arsenal vs. Sunderland
          Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
          Burnley vs. West Ham United
          Fulham vs. Everton
          Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest
          Liverpool vs. Manchester City
          Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Newcastle United vs. Brentford
          Wolves vs. Chelsea

          Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026
          Aston Villa vs. Brighton
          Brentford vs. Arsenal
          Chelsea vs. Leeds United
          Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
          Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Manchester City vs. Fulham
          Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves
          Sunderland vs. Liverpool
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
          West Ham United vs. Manchester United

          Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026
          Aston Villa vs. Leeds United
          Brentford vs. Brighton
          Chelsea vs. Burnley
          Crystal Palace vs. Wolves
          Everton vs. Manchester United
          Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
          Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
          Sunderland vs. Fulham
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
          West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth

          Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Sunderland
          Arsenal vs. Chelsea
          Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest
          Burnley vs. Brentford
          Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Leeds United vs. Manchester City
          Liverpool vs. West Ham United
          Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
          Newcastle United vs. Everton
          Wolves vs. Aston Villa

          Wednesday, March 4, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford
          Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
          Brighton vs. Arsenal
          Everton vs. Burnley
          Fulham vs. West Ham United
          Leeds United vs. Sunderland
          Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
          Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace
          Wolves vs. Liverpool

          Saturday, March 14, 2026
          Arsenal vs. Everton
          Brentford vs. Wolves
          Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
          Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United
          Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
          Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham
          Sunderland vs. Brighton
          West Ham United vs. Manchester City

          Saturday, March 21, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
          Aston Villa vs. West Ham United
          Brighton vs. Liverpool
          Everton vs. Chelsea
          Fulham vs. Burnley
          Leeds United vs. Brentford
          Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
          Newcastle United vs. Sunderland
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest
          Wolves vs. Arsenal

          Saturday, April 11, 2026
          Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Brentford vs. Everton
          Burnley vs. Brighton
          Chelsea vs. Manchester City
          Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
          Liverpool vs. Fulham
          Manchester United vs. Leeds United
          Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
          Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          West Ham United vs. Wolves

          Saturday, April 18, 2026
          Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
          Brentford vs. Fulham
          Chelsea vs. Manchester United
          Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United
          Everton vs. Liverpool
          Leeds United vs. Wolves
          Manchester City vs. Arsenal
          Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton

          Saturday, April 25, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Leeds United
          Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
          Brighton vs. Chelsea
          Burnley vs. Manchester City
          Fulham vs. Aston Villa
          Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
          Manchester United vs. Brentford
          Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest
          West Ham United vs. Everton
          Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Saturday, May 2, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
          Arsenal vs. Fulham
          Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Brentford vs. West Ham United
          Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
          Everton vs. Manchester City
          Leeds United vs. Burnley
          Manchester United vs. Liverpool
          Newcastle United vs. Brighton
          Wolves vs. Sunderland

          Saturday, May 9, 2026
          Brighton vs. Wolves
          Burnley vs. Aston Villa
          Crystal Palace vs. Everton
          Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Liverpool vs. Chelsea
          Manchester City vs. Brentford
          Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
          Sunderland vs. Manchester United
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United
          West Ham United vs. Arsenal

          Sunday, May 17, 2026
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
          Arsenal vs. Burnley
          Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
          Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
          Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Everton vs. Sunderland
          Leeds United vs. Brighton
          Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest
          Newcastle United vs. West Ham United
          Wolves vs. Fulham

          Sunday, May 24, 2026
          Brighton vs. Manchester United
          Burnley vs. Wolves
          Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
          Fulham vs. Newcastle United
          Liverpool vs. Brentford
          Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
          Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth
          Sunderland vs. Chelsea
          Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
          West Ham United vs. Leeds United