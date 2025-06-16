Xabi Alonso believes Real Madrid have an opportunity to do something special at the Club World Cup (1:15)

Four people have been sentenced to between 14 and 22 months in prison for hate crimes and threats committed against Vinícius Júnior before a Copa del Rey tie between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in January 2023.

The charges relate to the hanging of a doll wearing Real Madrid forward Vinícius's shirt from a bridge in the city alongside a banner reading "Madrid hates Real."

Following a complaint made by LaLiga, four arrests were made later in 2023, with a court in Madrid issuing the guilty verdicts on Monday.

"In the ruling, one of the defendants was sentenced to 15 months in prison for a hate crime (under Article 510 of the Spanish Penal Code) and an additional seven months for making threats, having disseminated images of the act online, thereby amplifying its impact," LaLiga announced.

"The other three were each sentenced to seven months in prison for hate crimes and seven months for threats.

"In addition, the first defendant was fined €1,084 and the other three were fined €720, along with the following additional measures:

"A restraining order prohibiting them from coming within 1,000 metres of Vinícius, his residence, or place of work (Valdebebas Training Ground);

"A ban on approaching within 1,000 metres any football stadium during matches held under the LaLiga calendar or competitions organised by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), including reserve and women's teams, from four hours before until four hours after each match;

"A prohibition on any form of communication with the victim, all for a period of four years from the end of the prison term.

LaLiga has filed complaints of various incidents of racial abuse and threats against Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"All defendants also signed a letter of apology addressed to Vinícius, Real Madrid, LaLiga and the RFEF, which led to mitigation for damage reparation."

It's the latest in a string of resolutions related to the abuse of Vinícius.

Last summer, three fans were sentenced to eight months in prison and banned from stadiums for two years over the racist abuse of the Brazilian at Mestalla in May 2023 when Madrid played Valencia.

A Mallorca fan who used racists insults against Vinícius and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze was also handed a 12-month suspended sentence by a Spanish court last September.

More recently, in May, five Real Valladolid fans who racially insulted Vinícius Júnior in 2022 were also handed 12-month suspended sentences and large fines.