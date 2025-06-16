Open Extended Reactions

Laia Aleixandri has signed for Barcelona Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spain defender Laia Aleixandri has returned to Barcelona on a free transfer after running down her contract with Manchester City, the Catalan club announced on Monday.

Aleixandri, 24, has signed a contract until 2029 with Barça, who she left in 2017 to join Atlético Madrid before signing for City in 2022.

The centre-back essentially replaces Ingrid Engen at the Blaugrana after the Norway international announced she was leaving last week.

She strengthens a pool of defenders that also includes Irene Paredes, Mapi León and Jana Fernández, among others.

Aleixandri is from Barcelona and first joined the club in 2012, progressing through the academy into the B team before leaving for Atlético in 2017.

After making over 100 appearances for Atlético, where she won two Liga F titles, she moved to England in 2022, where she has spent the last three years playing for City.

In total, she made 87 appearances in all competitions for the Women's Super League side before opting to run her deal down and return to Barça this summer.

Aleixandri, who can also play in midfield, is a key part of Montse Tomé's Spain squad too, and is expected to partner Paredes in the middle of the back four at this summer's European Championships, which begin in Switzerland in July.