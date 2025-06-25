        <
          Concacaf Gold Cup: How every team qualified for quarterfinals

          How the USMNT took down Haiti (0:33)

          Check out the stats behind the USMNT's 2-1 win over Haiti to seal the top spot in Group D of the Gold Cup. (0:33)

          The group stage at the Concacaf Gold Cup is over, and we know the full line up of the quarterfinals.

          Here's how it all shaped up after the final matches of the group stage took place.

          Qualified for quarterfinals (8/8): Mexico, Costa Rica, United States, Saudi Arabia, Panama, Guatemala, Canada, Honduras

          Tiebreakers

          1. Group points
          2. Group goal difference
          3. Group goals scored
          4. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question
          5. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question
          6. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question
          7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)
          8. Drawing of lots

          GROUP A

          Saturday, June 14, 2025
          Mexico 3-2 Dominican Republic

          Sunday, June 15, 2025
          Costa Rica 4-3 Suriname

          Wednesday, June 18, 2025
          Costa Rica 2-1 Dominican Republic
          Suriname 0-2 Mexico

          Sunday, June 22, 2025
          Dominican Republic 0-0 Suriname
          Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica

          The group was all wrapped up last Wednesday with Mexico and Costa Rica having both won their two fixtures.

          All that was left to be decided when the two met on Sunday was who won the group, and the 0-0 stalemate means that El Tri will head into the quarterfinals as winners of Group A.

          GROUP B

          Tuesday, June 17, 2025
          Curaçao 0-0 El Salvador
          Canada 6-0 Honduras

          Saturday, June 21, 2025
          Curaçao 1-1 Canada
          Honduras 2-0 El Salvador

          Tuesday, June 24, 2025
          Canada 2-0 El Salvador
          Honduras 2-1 Curacao

          Canada secured top spot in the group with a 2-0 win against El Salvador.

          That left a straight battle for second spot, which Honduras earned with a 2-1 victory over Curaçao.

          GROUP C

          Monday, June 16, 2025
          Panama 5-2 Guadeloupe
          Jamaica 0-1 Guatemala

          Friday, June 20, 2025
          Jamaica 2-1 Guadeloupe
          Guatemala 0-1 Panama

          Tuesday, June 24, 2025
          Guadeloupe 2-3 Guatemala, (7 p.m. ET)
          Panama 4-1 Jamaica, (7 p.m. ET)

          Panama cruised to top spot with a 4-1 win over Jamaica, with Guatemala runners-up.

          GROUP D

          Sunday, June 15, 2025
          United States 5-0 Trinidad and Tobago
          Haiti 0-1 Saudi Arabia

          Thursday, June 19, 2025
          Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Haiti
          Saudi Arabia 0-1 United States

          Sunday, June 22, 2025
          Saudi Arabia 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago
          United States 2-1 Haiti

          Trinidad & Tobago and Haiti could not find the wins they were looking for on Sunday, meaning the USMNT and Saudi Arabia are through to the quarterfinals.