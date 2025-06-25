Concacaf Gold Cup: How every team qualified for quarterfinals

Check out the stats behind the USMNT's 2-1 win over Haiti to seal the top spot in Group D of the Gold Cup. (0:33)

The group stage at the Concacaf Gold Cup is over, and we know the full line up of the quarterfinals.

Here's how it all shaped up after the final matches of the group stage took place.

Qualified for quarterfinals (8/8): Mexico, Costa Rica, United States, Saudi Arabia, Panama, Guatemala, Canada, Honduras

Jesse March made sure Canada made it the quarterfinals. (Photo by Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Tiebreakers

1. Group points

2. Group goal difference

3. Group goals scored

4. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question

5. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question

6. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question

7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)

8. Drawing of lots

*Kick off times show in ET (and in local time)

GROUP A

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Mexico (Q) 3 2 1 0 +3 7 2 - Costa Rica (Q) 3 2 1 0 +2 7 3 - Dominican Republic (E) 3 0 1 2 -2 1 4 - Suriname (E) 3 0 1 2 -3 1 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Mexico 3-2 Dominican Republic

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Costa Rica 4-3 Suriname

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Costa Rica 2-1 Dominican Republic

Suriname 0-2 Mexico

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Dominican Republic 0-0 Suriname

Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica

The group was all wrapped up last Wednesday with Mexico and Costa Rica having both won their two fixtures.

All that was left to be decided when the two met on Sunday was who won the group, and the 0-0 stalemate means that El Tri will head into the quarterfinals as winners of Group A.

GROUP B

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Canada (Q) 3 2 1 0 +8 7 2 - Honduras (Q) 3 2 0 1 -3 6 3 - Curaçao (E) 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 - El Salvador (E) 3 0 1 2 -4 1 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Curaçao 0-0 El Salvador

Canada 6-0 Honduras

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Curaçao 1-1 Canada

Honduras 2-0 El Salvador

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Canada 2-0 El Salvador

Honduras 2-1 Curacao

Canada secured top spot in the group with a 2-0 win against El Salvador.

That left a straight battle for second spot, which Honduras earned with a 2-1 victory over Curaçao.

GROUP C

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Panama (Q) 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 - Guatemala (Q) 3 2 0 1 +1 6 3 - Jamaica (E) 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 - Guadeloupe (E) 3 0 0 3 -5 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Monday, June 16, 2025

Panama 5-2 Guadeloupe

Jamaica 0-1 Guatemala

Friday, June 20, 2025

Jamaica 2-1 Guadeloupe

Guatemala 0-1 Panama

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Guadeloupe 2-3 Guatemala, (7 p.m. ET)

Panama 4-1 Jamaica, (7 p.m. ET)

Panama cruised to top spot with a 4-1 win over Jamaica, with Guatemala runners-up.

GROUP D

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - United States (Q) 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 - Saudi Arabia (Q) 3 1 1 1 0 4 3 - Trinidad and Tobago (E) 3 0 2 1 -5 2 4 - Haiti (E) 3 0 1 2 -2 1 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Sunday, June 15, 2025

United States 5-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Haiti 0-1 Saudi Arabia

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Haiti

Saudi Arabia 0-1 United States

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago

United States 2-1 Haiti

Trinidad & Tobago and Haiti could not find the wins they were looking for on Sunday, meaning the USMNT and Saudi Arabia are through to the quarterfinals.