Concacaf Gold Cup: How every team qualified for quarterfinals

The group stage at the Concacaf Gold Cup is over, and we know the full line up of the quarterfinals.
Here's how it all shaped up after the final matches of the group stage took place.
Qualified for quarterfinals (8/8): Mexico, Costa Rica, United States, Saudi Arabia, Panama, Guatemala, Canada, Honduras
Tiebreakers
1. Group points
2. Group goal difference
3. Group goals scored
4. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question
5. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question
6. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question
7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)
8. Drawing of lots
*Kick off times show in ET (and in local time)
GROUP A
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Mexico 3-2 Dominican Republic
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Costa Rica 4-3 Suriname
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Costa Rica 2-1 Dominican Republic
Suriname 0-2 Mexico
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Dominican Republic 0-0 Suriname
Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica
The group was all wrapped up last Wednesday with Mexico and Costa Rica having both won their two fixtures.
All that was left to be decided when the two met on Sunday was who won the group, and the 0-0 stalemate means that El Tri will head into the quarterfinals as winners of Group A.
GROUP B
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Curaçao 0-0 El Salvador
Canada 6-0 Honduras
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Curaçao 1-1 Canada
Honduras 2-0 El Salvador
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Canada 2-0 El Salvador
Honduras 2-1 Curacao
Canada secured top spot in the group with a 2-0 win against El Salvador.
That left a straight battle for second spot, which Honduras earned with a 2-1 victory over Curaçao.
GROUP C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Panama 5-2 Guadeloupe
Jamaica 0-1 Guatemala
Friday, June 20, 2025
Jamaica 2-1 Guadeloupe
Guatemala 0-1 Panama
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Guadeloupe 2-3 Guatemala, (7 p.m. ET)
Panama 4-1 Jamaica, (7 p.m. ET)
Panama cruised to top spot with a 4-1 win over Jamaica, with Guatemala runners-up.
GROUP D
Sunday, June 15, 2025
United States 5-0 Trinidad and Tobago
Haiti 0-1 Saudi Arabia
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Haiti
Saudi Arabia 0-1 United States
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Saudi Arabia 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago
United States 2-1 Haiti
Trinidad & Tobago and Haiti could not find the wins they were looking for on Sunday, meaning the USMNT and Saudi Arabia are through to the quarterfinals.