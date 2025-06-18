Concacaf Gold Cup: How every team can qualify for quarterfinals

The group stage at the Concacaf Gold Cup is well underway, and we'll soon start to find out the first qualifiers for the quarterfinals.
Who can qualify on matchday 2, who has work to do, and what are the results to look out for?
Here's how it's all shaping up.
Tiebreakers
1. Group points
2. Group goal difference
3. Group goals scored
4. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question
5. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question
6. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question
7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)
8. Drawing of lots
*Kick off times show in ET (and in local time)
GROUP A
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Mexico 3-2 Dominican Republic
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Costa Rica 4-3 Suriname
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Suriname vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Dominican Republic vs. Suriname, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium
Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. (7 p.m.) - Allegiant Stadium
It's possible that this group could be all wrapped up on Wednesday.
In simple terms, if both Costa Rica and Mexico win they are through. Top spot would then be decided when the two nations meet on Sunday.
But there are also scenarios where only one team gets through on matchday 2.
If Costa Rica beat Dominican Republic, they alone will be through if Mexico draw.
For only Mexico to qualify, it would take a draw in Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic followed by a Mexico win.
If either Dominican Republic or Suriname get a victory, no team can qualify on matchday 2.
GROUP B
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Curaçao 0-0 El Salvador
Canada 6-0 Honduras
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Curaçao vs. Canada, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium
Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Canada are in control of the group, as the only nation to pick up three points from the opening round, and they will be through to the quarterfinals with a win over Curaçao.
No other team can advance on matchday 2.
GROUP C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Panama 5-2 Guadeloupe
Jamaica 0-1 Guatemala
Friday, June 20, 2025
Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, 7.45 p.m. (4.45 p.m.) - PayPal Park
Guatemala vs. Panama, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium
Panama vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium
First up on Friday, it's Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe -- and that result will determine who can get through on matchday 2.
If Jamaica win or draw, Guatemala can book their spot with a victory.
If Guadeloupe win or draw, then it's Panama who can secure their path to last eight with a victory.
GROUP D
Sunday, June 15, 2025
United States 5-0 Trinidad and Tobago
Haiti 0-1 Saudi Arabia
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti, 6.45 p.m. (5.45 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Saudi Arabia vs. United States, 9.15 p.m. (8.15 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m. (4 p.m.) - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
United States vs. Haiti, 7 p.m. (4 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium
United States and Saudi Arabia meet in Austin on Thursday, and there's a corridor for one of the teams to qualify on matchday 2.
If Trinidad and Tobago win or draw in the first game, the U.S. can qualify if they get a victory.
If Haiti win or draw, then Saudi Arabia will be through with a victory.