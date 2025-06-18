Concacaf Gold Cup: How every team can qualify for quarterfinals

Malik Tillman speaks about scoring his first goals for the USMNT after a 5-0 win vs. Trinidad and Tobago. (0:42)

Tillman: Only way is up after scoring first USMNT goals (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

The group stage at the Concacaf Gold Cup is well underway, and we'll soon start to find out the first qualifiers for the quarterfinals.

Who can qualify on matchday 2, who has work to do, and what are the results to look out for?

Here's how it's all shaping up.

United States thrashed Trinidad and Tobago in their opening fixture and could qualify on matchday 2. Getty Images

Tiebreakers

1. Group points

2. Group goal difference

3. Group goals scored

4. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question

5. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question

6. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question

7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)

8. Drawing of lots

*Kick off times show in ET (and in local time)

GROUP A

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Mexico 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Suriname 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Dominican Republic 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Mexico 3-2 Dominican Republic

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Costa Rica 4-3 Suriname

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Suriname vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Dominican Republic vs. Suriname, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium

Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. (7 p.m.) - Allegiant Stadium

It's possible that this group could be all wrapped up on Wednesday.

In simple terms, if both Costa Rica and Mexico win they are through. Top spot would then be decided when the two nations meet on Sunday.

But there are also scenarios where only one team gets through on matchday 2.

If Costa Rica beat Dominican Republic, they alone will be through if Mexico draw.

For only Mexico to qualify, it would take a draw in Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic followed by a Mexico win.

If either Dominican Republic or Suriname get a victory, no team can qualify on matchday 2.

GROUP B

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Canada 1 1 0 0 +6 3 2 - El Salvador 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - Curaçao 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 - Honduras 1 0 0 1 -6 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Curaçao 0-0 El Salvador

Canada 6-0 Honduras

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Curaçao vs. Canada, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium

Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium

Panama vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium

Canada are in control of the group, as the only nation to pick up three points from the opening round, and they will be through to the quarterfinals with a win over Curaçao.

No other team can advance on matchday 2.

GROUP C

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Panama 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 - Guatemala 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Jamaica 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Guadeloupe 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Monday, June 16, 2025

Panama 5-2 Guadeloupe

Jamaica 0-1 Guatemala

Friday, June 20, 2025

Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, 7.45 p.m. (4.45 p.m.) - PayPal Park

Guatemala vs. Panama, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium

Panama vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium

First up on Friday, it's Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe -- and that result will determine who can get through on matchday 2.

If Jamaica win or draw, Guatemala can book their spot with a victory.

If Guadeloupe win or draw, then it's Panama who can secure their path to last eight with a victory.

GROUP D

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - United States 1 1 0 0 +5 3 2 - Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Haiti 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Trinidad and Tobago 1 0 0 1 -5 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Sunday, June 15, 2025

United States 5-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Haiti 0-1 Saudi Arabia

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti, 6.45 p.m. (5.45 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Saudi Arabia vs. United States, 9.15 p.m. (8.15 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m. (4 p.m.) - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Haiti, 7 p.m. (4 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium

United States and Saudi Arabia meet in Austin on Thursday, and there's a corridor for one of the teams to qualify on matchday 2.

If Trinidad and Tobago win or draw in the first game, the U.S. can qualify if they get a victory.

If Haiti win or draw, then Saudi Arabia will be through with a victory.