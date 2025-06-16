Rob Dawson reports on Man City's transfer activity and reveals Pep Guardiola's attitude towards the Club World Cup. (2:51)

Tijjani Reijnders has said he is already feeling the pressure to win trophies following his move from AC Milan.

City ended last season without any silverware after finishing third in the Premier League and losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

It was the first team Pep Guardiola's side have failed to win a major trophy since 2017, and Reijnders has said the pressure is on to fix it, starting with the FIFA Club World Cup.

"City is one of the biggest clubs in the world and if you play for a club like this then you have to win prizes," Reijnders said.

"It was almost a no-brainer when City came. An easy choice in the end. It's important to play European football and playing for City is a dream."

After arriving at City from Milan in the specially created Club World Cup transfer window, Reijnders could make his debut against Wydad AC in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

He scored 10 league goals from midfield last season and the 26-year-old is hoping to add more in a City shirt.

"That is what I did last season with Milan, being more on the scoresheet," he said.

"It's very important to score goals as a midfielder and it's what I'm looking for, that and assists.

"The first season at Milan I wasn't calm in my head when I had opportunities and it was something I was thinking about in the summer after.

"I watched clips back of myself when I got into those situations and tried to adapt to those kinds of things in the second season, to be calmer in front of goal."