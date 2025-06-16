Open Extended Reactions

Former Real Madrid winger and Wales international Gareth Bale is involved with a United States private equity company discussing a potential takeover at Plymouth Argyle, a source has told ESPN.

The source said the group have has registered an interest at this stage, but Bale's possible inclusion would mark another case in which high-profile retired players have formed part of a consortium buying a club in English football's lower tiers.

It is unclear at this stage what role Bale would have -- or whether the takeover will be successful -- but Argyle chairman Simon Hallett is open to fresh investment and a deal to sell the club to new suitors collapsed last month.

Argyle, who sacked Wayne Rooney as head coach in December after winning just four of his 23 league games, were relegated from the Championship last season, finishing in 23rd place.

Head coach Miron Mislic departed for Bundesliga side Schalke with former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley appointed as his successor.

Bale, who won five Champions League and three La Liga titles among other honours during nine years in Madrid before finishing his career in LAFC, would follow in the footsteps of ex-teammate Luka Modric, who is a member of a consortium that took over Swansea City last November.

Iconic NFL quarterback Tom Brady is part of the ownership group at Birmingham City, while Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have transformed Wrexham under their stewardship with the Welsh club set to compete in the Championship next season.