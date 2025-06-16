Open Extended Reactions

Sevilla have appointed Argentine Matias Almeyda as manager, the LaLiga club said on Monday, with their former player signing a three-year contract at the side which battled relegation last season.

Almeyda spent one season at Sevilla when he joined from River Plate in 1996, before moving on to play with Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan in Italy. After ending his playing days back at River Plate, he began his managerial career there.

The 51-year-old spent the last two seasons in charge at Greek club AEK Athens where he won the domestic double in his first campaign, having earlier parted ways with San Jose Earthquakes in MLS.

Sevilla avoided relegation by one point last season, with manager Garcia Pimienta sacked in April and Joaquin Caparros appointed until the end of the season, a campaign which saw angry fans storm the club's training ground last month.