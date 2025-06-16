Rob Dawson and Don Hutchison discuss Bryan Mbeumo's potential transfer away from Brentford. (2:37)

Manchester United have held exploratory talks with representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, sources have told ESPN, as they widen their search for attacking reinforcements.

United have missed out on Liam Delap, who has joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town, while Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has indicated he would prefer a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Ekitike scored 15 Bundesliga goals for Frankfurt last season. The 22-year-old is also being tracked by Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

United, according to sources, have gathered information on the Frenchman ahead of a possible offer. Frankfurt are aware of their interest.

United remain in talks with Brentford for Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo.

Hugi Ekitike scored 15 goals for Frankfurt last season. (Photo by Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Tottenham have also been linked with Mbeumo, 25, after Danish boss Thomas Frank was lured away from Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Sources have told ESPN that Mbeumo favours a move to Old Trafford, but a fee is yet to be agreed.

United boss Ruben Amorim is desperate to add more goals to his squad this summer after his team struggled to find the net last season.

They scored just 44 goals in the league with only Everton and the three relegated clubs -- Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich -- managing fewer.

Matheus Cunha has arrived from Wolves for £62.5 million ($84.8m), but Amorim is keen to add at least one more forward.