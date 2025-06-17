Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal enter race for Laporte

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have initiated contact with Lyon's Malick Fofana, while Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man United hold talks with Frankfurt's Ekitike

- Delap challenged to earn No. 9 after Chelsea move

- Reijnders: Pressure is on to win trophies at City

Aymeric Laporte is looking to leave Saudi Arabia. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte from Al Nassr, says AS. Laporte, 31, made 180 appearances for City after moving from Athletic Club for €65m in 2018 but left for Saudi Arabia in 2023 for a fee of €27.5m. The Spain international has several options as he considers a move back to Europe, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Marseille, Inter Milan, Napoli and Athletic Club all interested.

- Chelsea officials have contacted Lyon over a move for winger Malick Fofana, reports L'Equipe. While their interest in the 20-year-old is "still in its infancy," he is viewed as a potential alternative target should the club fail to secure a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens. Fofana, who had nine goal involvements in 29 Ligue 1 matches last season, is highly rated and his transfer is valued at around €50 million. Chelsea's efforts to sign the Belgium international could intensify in the weeks ahead, after their pursuit of Gittens hit a roadblock with Arsenal also keeping tabs on the Dortmund youngster.

- Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is of interest to Serie A champions Napoli, says The Telegraph. Grealish, 29, has struggled for game time this season and was left out of City's squad for the Club World Cup. Napoli have already landed Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer from City, and have turned the career of former Man United midfielder Scott McTominay around in a year, so will be confident they can persuade Grealish. Though he would have to accept around half of his current £300,000-per-week salary.

- Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, 23, has caught the eye of Tottenham, according to L'Equipe. The former PSG youth product has a contract until 2027 and bagged 18 goals and three assists in 34 games this season. Rennes will want to recoup the €25m they spent to sign him from Lens in 2022 but Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle are also interested.

- Barcelona are still struggling with financial issues but want to land an initial €5m deal (with another €20m in add-ons) to sign Dinamo Zagreb teenager Cardoso Varela, says Sport. Despite the fact that he recently signed a new contract until 2028, Varela, 16, could move once he turns 18 in the summer of 2026. The Portugal youth international winger, who began his career at FC Porto, also shares an agent with Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo and new goalkeeping arrival Joan García.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Brighton have signed 21-year-old centre-back Diego Coppola from Serie A club Hellas Verona for an undisclosed fee on a contract until 2030. Read

- Real Betis have signed goalkeeper Álvaro Valles on a contract until 2030.

- Real Madrid women have announced the appointment of 32-year-old manager Pau Quesada as replacement for Alberto Toril.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen tells us what we need to know about Lyon's Malick Fofana.

Among the most promising wingers in Europe, Fofana joined Lyon from Gent two years ago for €19.5 million as a developing player and it's fair to say that he hasn't yet escaped that label. Though last season marked a mini-breakthrough of sorts, he started just over half of Lyon's Ligue 1 games and, despite significant flashes of inspiration, consistency and defensive application are still work in progress. Usually deployed as a left winger, Fofana doesn't quite match the skillset of the traditional inverted wide attacker; sure, he cuts infield on to his stronger foot but he's equally likely to utilize his dribbling ability while hugging the touchline. In fact, last season's return of 1.57 successful crosses (per 90 minutes) places him in the top five of Ligue 1 wingers. Fofana is also a great impact player. His late goals proved crucial on four occasions last season (scoring four within the last five minutes of games) and having the young winger running at defenders with tired legs proved a smart tactical plot. While technically strong and equipped with impressive acceleration, his off-the-ball running is another of his core strengths. Only PSG star Ousmane Dembele recorded more progressive runs than the Belgian (5.2 per 90), which underscores his busy, agile nature. Despite still being a tad unstructured tactically, the attacking threat he represents through his vivacity, willingness to take on defenders at maximum intensity, and exhilarating pace puts him in a good stead to succeed in the Premier League.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:50 Arne Slot's key role in Wirtz transfer Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti reveal how Arne Slot convinced Florian Wirtz to chose Liverpool over other rivals.

- Liverpool are seeking a fee of £40m from any club interested in signing striker Darwin Núñez. But while Napoli and Atlético Madrid are both keen on Núñez, their preference is to sign him on an initial loan deal. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United winger Antony, 25, could move to Real Betis permanently in a complicated joint-ownership agreement that would see the LaLiga club paying to take on percentages of his playing rights from 2026. (ABC)

- Newcastle United remain interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga. While the club's pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion striker João Pedro is well documented, Eddie Howe is also keen to bolster his squad in wide areas and could turn to Elanga. (Telegraph)

- Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, 25, has to choose between Manchester United and Tottenham, where his former manager Thomas Frank has taken over, but his preference is to move to Old Trafford despite the lack of European football next season. (Sky Sports News)

- AC Milan have submitted an offer of €16m fee plus €4m in add-ons to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Juventus have made the first move to try and sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres on a €13m-a-year contract ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United. (Mirror)

- Aston Villa full-back Lucas Digne, 31, is a backup target for Atletico Madrid if they failed to land Liverpool's Andy Robertson. (Times)

- Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz is close to signing a new long-term contract with Real Madrid, despite interest from Premier League clubs. (COPE)

- Everton and Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Manchester City defender Kyle Walker this summer. The 35-year-old is expected to leave the Etihad on a free transfer this month, having spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at AC Milan. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Initial talks have taken place between Granit Xhaka's management and AC Milan. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder views Milan as an "interesting option," although talks are still in the early stages. (Sky Germany)