Boca Juniors players Agustín Marchesín and Miguel Merentiel criticized the decisions made by referee César Ramos in their 2-2 Club World Cup debut draw against Benfica on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, emphasizing the penalty awarded to the Portuguese side derailed the match.

The Argentine club led the game 2-0 in the first half with goals from Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia before the referee called a foul inside the box to award Benfica a penalty. Ángel Di María stepped up to the spot and found the lower left corner to score the team's first of the night.

"I don't know what the referee saw," said Marchesín. "I've known him for a long time. I'm not surprised either. I didn't think it was a penalty; later, you have to look at it more calmly. But in a game like that, to be awarded that penalty is shameful. We have to move on; this is football, and that's how it is."

Merentiel echoed his teammates' thoughts, insisting the call later ruined the game for Boca Juniors.

"The penalty kick somewhat affected the game, and I think it affected us a bit," said Merentiel. "They were faced with the penalty at the end of the first half that ruined the game. From the inside, it didn't seem like a penalty to me, personally. There's a referee, he decided it was a penalty, and we abided by the order he gave at that moment."

Tensions continued to rise between the two teams in the second half of the match, seeing Benfica figure Andrea Belotti and Boca Juniors player Jorge Figal expelled with a red card.

Boca players protested after the referee César Ramos awarded a penalty to Benfica following a video review. Photo by Sandra Montanez/Getty Images

Off the field, 55,274 fans filled the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, with a dominant presence from Boca Juniors supporters that impressed the club. Thousands of people, boasting the bold yellow and blue shades of the Boca Juniors colors, dominated the sections behind one of the goals to create a makeshift La Bombonera in Miami Gardens.

Benfica figure Angel Di Maria admitted he felt the pressure from the Argentine supporters, commending them for the pressure he felt at the match.

"I know what Argentine football is all about. Today we defended the jersey and tried to do our best. We didn't succeed, but we kept going," he said.

"I felt the affection, but it's normal if they insult me. It would be logical when I wear another jersey and have to celebrate a goal. It's football, you understand. In football, if I play for the national team, I'm the national team, and if I play for another jersey, I understand."

Boca Juniors returns to action on June 20 when facing Bayern Munich at Hard Rock Stadium for the second group stage match.