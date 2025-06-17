Open Extended Reactions

Omar Berrada joined Manchester United in January 2024. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United will keep their target of lifting both the Premier League and Women's Super League titles in 2028 to mark the club's 150th anniversary, chief executive Omar Berrada has said.

The men's side endured their worst league campaign since 1973-74 this season, finishing 15th in the Premier League. They also missed out on qualifying for European football next term.

The women's side finished third in the WSL and reached the FA Cup final, losing the treble winners Chelsea.

Berrada reaffirmed the target of lifting both titles in three years' time in an interview with club fanzine United We Stand.

"It's establishing a series of targets within a timeframe so we can focus our efforts and energy on that goal," Berrada said,

"Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028? Of course.

"We've just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?"

Berrada, who joined United from cross-town rivals Manchester City in January 2024, believes the men's side can turn things around relatively quickly.

"I firmly believe we can do it," he said.

"We have two or three summer windows to build a team to start competing to win the Premier League.

"Nobody is saying we don't want to win it until then. We're setting ourselves a target with a specific time frame to go and aim for."