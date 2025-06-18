Premier League fixtures: Arsenal learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

Arsenal fan Harry Symeou reacts to Arsenal's opening five games in the Premier League, including Man United, Liverpool and Man City. (1:28)

Arsenal will need to navigate a tricky opening run to the 2025-26 Premier League season, beginning the season with a clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They then face away games against Liverpool and Newcastle United before a home clash with Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has been among a host of Premier League managers who have been outspoken the usual schedule pile-up over the festive period, but the Premier League have committed next season to giving every team at least 60 hours between matchdays over that time. Arsenal face Everton (away) and Brighton (home) either side of Christmas.

The Premier League has not scheduled any games on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) for now but that could yet change.

Arsenal look to have a favourable run-in, with Newcastle (home), Fulham (home), West Ham United (away), Burnley (home) before finishing against Crystal Palace (away) on May 24.

Players will have less than three weeks to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, which is scheduled to begin on June 11.