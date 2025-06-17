Open Extended Reactions

Michail Antonio played for Jamaica on Tuesday. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Michail Antonio has returned to professional football six months after a car crash which left him in hospital for three weeks, playing for Jamaica in the Gold Cup on Tuesday.

Antonio came on as a second-half substitute in Jamaica's 1-0 defeat to Guatemala in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old, who is in contract negotiations with West Ham, suffered a lower limb fracture which required surgery in December.

He spent three weeks in hospital and said he was "grateful to be alive" after his Ferrari skidded off road into a tree.

Antonio's contract at West Ham runs out on June 30. Earlier this month, the club said it is a "unique situation" and that helping him through his rehab and recovery was still a priority.

Since he joined the London club in 2015, Antonio has scored 68 league goals in 268 matches, making him West Ham's all-time top scorer in the Premier League.