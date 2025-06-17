Open Extended Reactions

Donald Trump was given the signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt by Antonio Costa. António Costa/ X

European council president Antonio Costa presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a Portugal shirt signed by Cristiano Ronaldo during the Group Seven summit in Canada.

Costa, who is Portuguese and has presided the European Council since 2024, arrived in Kananaskis, Alberta, on Monday.

During a private audience on Monday, Costa handed the Ronaldo signed No.7 jersey to Trump.

The former Portuguese prime minister read out loud the message that was written on the shirt: "To president Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace."

Trump, 79, held the jersey with both hands and said: "I like it, playing for peace."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, 40, is the all-time men's leading scorer in international football with 138 goals.

He recently captained Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title.

The Al Nassr forward is expected to play for Portugal in next year's World Cup that will be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States.