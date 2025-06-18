Premier League fixtures: Man United learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

Open Extended Reactions

Man United have been handed a brutal schedule to open the 2025-26 Premier League season that will begin with an opening-day clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford, the league's fixture list revealed on Wednesday.

Ruben Amorim is hoping to see United rebound from their worst-ever Premier League season but will face an uphill battle early on as they face Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in their opening five games.

United then face arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield three games later on Oct. 18.

Amorim had said he believed that United's lack of European football could benefit the side this season, and he will be hoping that added rest can help them over the festive period when their schedule eases -- United wll host four home games in December, with their toughest games coming against Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

United's run-in could prove pivotal, with Liverpool (home) their fourth-from-last game of the season on May 2 before games against Sunderland (away), Nottingham Forest (home) and Brighton (away).

Players will have less than three weeks to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, which is scheduled to begin on June 11.