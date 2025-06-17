Open Extended Reactions

Diego Coppola has signed for Brighton Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Italy defender Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year old, who is capped twice by Italy most recently in their 2-0 World Cup qualifier win against Moldova, has signed a five year deal at the Amex.

Coppola came through the academy at Verona, making 81 appearances and scoring four goals.

"Diego is an exciting addition for the club," Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said in a statement.

"He has made impressive progress in Serie A and deserved his call-up to the Italian national team. We look forward to helping him develop even more," Hurzeler added.

Coppola is representing Italy's Under-21 side at the Euros in Slovakia. They play Spain on Tuesday with group stage qualification already secured following victories against hosts Slovakia and Romania.