Premier League fixtures: Man City learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

Manchester City will begin their bid to regain the Premier League title next season with an opening clash away to Wolves, the fixture list revealed on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola failed to lift any trophies last season for the first time since 2017. To right that ship next season he will have to nagivate an opening run that then sees City face Tottenham Hotspur (away) and Brighton (home) before clashes against Manchester United (home) and Arsenal (away).

Should City challenge for the Premier League title, their clash against reigning champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Nov. 18 could prove pivotal. The return fixture at Anfield is set for Feb. 7.

Guardiola has previously been outspoken over the usual schedule pile-up over the festive period, but the Premier League have committed next season to giving every team at least 60 hours between matchdays over that time. City face West Ham (home) and Nottingham Forest (away) either side of Christmas.

The Premier League has not scheduled any games on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) for now but that could yet change.

City have been tasked with seemingly favourable run-in that sees them face Burnley (away), Everton (away), Brentford (home), Bournemouth (away) before finishing against Aston Villa (home) on May 24.

Players will have less than three weeks to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, which is scheduled to begin on June 11.