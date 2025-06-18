Premier League fixtures: Liverpool learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

Josh Sexton from 'The Anfield Wrap' says he's already looking at which Premier League games Liverpool might have after Champions League knockout games. (1:17)

Liverpool face a difficult run of games to begin their Premier League title defence next season, opening with a home clash against Bournemouth before facing Newcastle United (away) and Arsenal (home).

The Premier League released its fixture list for next season on Wednesday, with the the first Merseyside derby will coming after just four games on Sept. 20. Other major early clashes come against Chelsea (away) on Oct. 4 and Manchester United (home) on Oct. 18.

- Full Premier League fixture list

Liverpool face an away clash to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Nov. 8.

Previous Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp repeatedly complained over the schedule pile-up over the festive period, but the Premier League have committed next season to giving every team at least 60 hours between matchdays over that time. Liverpool face Tottenham (away) and Wolves (home) either side of Christmas.

The Premier League has not scheduled any games on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) for now but that could yet change.

Arne Slot will be hoping to guide Liverpool to another Premier League title this season, they must nagivate a run-in that sees them face Everton (away, April 18), Crystal Palace (home, April 25), United (away, May 2), Chelsea (home, May 9), Aston Villa (away, May 17) before finishing against Brentford (home, May 24).