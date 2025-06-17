Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti reveal how Arne Slot convinced Florian Wirtz to chose Liverpool over other rivals. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

The father of Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has described his son's impending transfer to Liverpool as "basically a done deal."

ESPN reported on Sunday that Liverpool have agreed a deal for the Hungary international worth in the region of €45 million ($51.99m) and that Kerkez had agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their options at left-back, having already signed Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to provide competition on the right flank.

Milos Kerkez looks set to join the Premier League champions after his performances for Bournemouth impressed last season. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Appearing on the Super Indirektno podcast alongside his son, Kerkez's father, Sebastijan, said: "It's only Liverpool for us and we're not going anywhere else and we won't talk to other clubs. Everything is done between us [personal terms] we just need to sort out some details but it's basically a done deal.

"[Liverpool sporting director] Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth, if he said we go to India, then we go to India, everything is agreed, just some little things."

In addition to strengthening at full-back this summer, Liverpool last week agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz in a deal that could rise to £116m, sources told ESPN.

Liverpool saw two offers rejected by Leverkusen -- who had initially wanted £126m for Wirtz's transfer -- before accepting an initial £100m deal, plus bonuses of up to £16m.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens contributed to this report.