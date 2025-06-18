Premier League fixtures: Tottenham learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

Have Tottenham got the perfect opening fixtures for Thomas Frank? (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

New Tottenham manager Thomas Frank kicks off his tenure at the club at home to newly promoted Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season, before a trip Manchester City the following week.

Spurs' first London derby comes against Chelsea (home) on Nov. 1. which is followed by Manchester United (home) on Nov. 8. and the first North London derby of the season against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Nov. 22.

- Full Premier League fixture list

Frank will face former side Brentford (home) for the first time on Dec. 6. That's backed up with Nottingham Forest (away) on Dec. 13 and Liverpool (away) on Dec. 20.

The Premier League has not scheduled any games on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) for now but that could yet change.

Frank will return to Brentford for the first time on Dec. 30 to round off a tricky Christmas period for Spurs.

The return north London derby against Arsenal comes at home on Feb. 21.

Spurs, who are looking to improve dramatically on their 17th place finish last term, face a tricky run-in which sees them play Aston Villa (away, May 2) Leeds United (home, May 9), Chelsea (away, May 17) and Everton (home, May 24).